Broadcast MINUTE BY MINUTE for matchday 4 of the Liga MX

America will look for its second victory of the tournament this Saturday night when they face Xolos at the border.

The time to change the chip has come for America and after a couple of friendly matches against two of the best teams in the English Premier League, he returns to the activity of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 tournament to face Tijuana on the field of the Caliente Stadium.

The team led by Fernando Ortiz will set aside the rotations promised for the exhibition duels and he will go to the border with the best players he has at his disposal, although with the question of whether Jonathan Rodríguez will start or not, who in recent days did different work in order to get physically ready as soon as possible.

Of win, the Eagles will reach seven units and they will begin to climb positions in the general classification, so the meeting is of the utmost importance for some Millonetas who, after this commitment, will return to the American Union to face Real Madrid in the city of San Francisco.

Where to watch the live streaming of America vs. Tijuana

The match between América and Tijuana for the fourth day of the Apertura 2022 tournament in Liga MX will be played this Saturday, July 23 at 8:05 p.m. (Central Mexico time). The LIVE broadcast of the match will be on Fox Sports Premium. Similarly, in Monumental Eagles We will bring you all the details.

America vs. Tijuana: Possible alignments

America: Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sánchez, Emilio Lara, Nestor Araujo, Luis Fuentes; Richard Sánchez, Álvaro Fidalgo, Alejandro Zendejas, Jonathan Rodríguez; Diego Valdes and Federico Viñas.

