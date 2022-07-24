Bob Rafelson, co-creator of Monkees and director of Hollywood New Wave, dies at 89

Bob Rafelson, one of the Monkees’ founders who became an influential figure in the New Hollywood era of the 1970s, has died. His wife, Gabriel Turek Rafelson, said Rafelson died at his Aspen home Saturday night among his family.

Raffelson was responsible for co-creating the fantasy pop music group and the television series. monkeys alongside the late Burt Schneider, for whom he won an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series in 1967.

But Raffelson is perhaps best known for his work during the New Hollywood era, in which a classic studio system gave way to a host of rebellious young voices and new film styles, and helped attract talent like Martin Scorsese, Brian De Palma, Francis Ford Coppola and Steven Spielberg.

Jessica Lange, left, and Jack Nicholson in The Postman Always Rings Twice. Photo: TCD / Prod.DB / Alamy

Raffelson directed and co-wrote Five Easy Pieces, about an upper-class pianist who yearns for a more blue-collar life, and The King of Marvin Gardens, about a depressed late-night radio talk show host. Both films starred Jack Nicholson and explored themes of the faded American dream. Five Easy Pieces garnered two Oscar nominations for Raffelson in 1971, for Best Picture and Best Screenplay.

Along with Bert Schneider, Raffelson has also produced groundbreaking new Hollywood classics such as Peter Bogdanovich’s The Last Picture Show and Dennis Hopper’s Easy Rider. Coppola once described him as “one of the most important film artists of his time”.

Monkeys in 1967. Photo: Michael Oaks Archive/Getty Images

Rafelson was born in New York City and was distantly related to The Jazz Singer screenwriter Samson Raphaelson, who said he was interested in his work. At Dartmouth he also befriended legendary screenwriter Buck Henry. He developed his interest in Japanese cinema and the films of Yasujiro Ozu, especially the Tokyo story, while serving in the US Army in Japan.

After college, Raffelson married her high school sweetheart, Toby Carr, who would go on to work as a production designer on her film and others. He got his start in television entertainment, writing for shows like The Witness and The Greatest Show on Earth.

But the Monkees were his first big hit. He said the idea for The Monkees predated the Beatles and their comedy A Hard Day’s Night, but it had a good moment when it premiered on NBC in 1966. It ran for two years and allowed Rafelson to try directing himself. The Monkees made their directorial debut, Head, which would be the first of many collaborations with Nicholson. “He may have thought I started his career, but I think he started mine,” Nicholson told Esquire in 2019.

Karen Black, left, and Jack Nicholson in Five Easy Pieces. Photo: Columbia/SportsPhoto/Allstar

Rafelson was very proud of his 1990 film, Mountains of the Moon, a biopic that tells the story of two explorers, Sir Richard Burton and John Hanning Speck, on their search for the source of the Nile, according to Turek Rafelson.

Rafelson left Hollywood two decades ago to focus on raising two sons with Toric Rafelson, Ethan and Harper in Aspen. He and his first wife, Toby Rafelson, also had two children, Peter and Julie, who died in 1973 at the age of 10.