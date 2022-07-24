Black Adam vs Superman, who would win? Dwayne Johnson’s answer

At Comic-Con, the star of Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson, it was asked who would win in a fight: Superman or his character? The long-awaited cinecomic DC will debut in Italian cinemas on 20 October.

According to Dwayne Johnsonin the end “it probably all depends on who plays Superman“. Below is the clip of the response posted by Brandon Davis.

This is a very good question… don’t threaten me with fun, because I’m going to answer this question. Well, I’ll say, as you guys know, because we’re all involved in this mythology, and it’s been a centuries-old question as to who would win a fight between Black Adam and Superman. They are close enough. I guess it probably all depends on who is playing Superman; I will just say that I will end like this

Henry Cavill wore the Superman cape for the last time in Zack Snyder’s Justice League or Justice League: Director’s Cut (2021). The English actor has always reiterated that he would like to return as Clark Kent.

Jaume Collet-Serra directed the film from a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines And Sohrab Noshirvanion a screen story by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani themselves. Black Adam was created by Bill Parker And CC Beck. The producers of the DC film are Beau Flynn, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia And Dany Garciawith Richard Brener, Walter Hamada, Dave Neustadter, Chris Pan, Eric McLeod, Geoff Johns And Scott Sheldon.

In Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson acts alongside Aldis Hodge as Hawkman; Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher; Sarah Shahi in those of Adrianna; Marwan Kenzari is Ishmael; Quintess Swindell is Cyclone; Bodhi Sabongui is Amon, while Pierce Brosnan plays Dr. Fate.

Nearly 5,000 years after he was given the almighty powers of the ancient gods, and just as quickly imprisoned, Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) is released from his earthly grave, ready to unleash his unique form of justice in the modern world.

