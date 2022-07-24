Black Adam: Italian trailer of the DC film starring Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson is the new DC anti-hero in the second official Italian trailer of Black Adam, arriving in theaters on October 20.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stars in the action adventure film Black Adam, presented with a new trailer at Comic-Con 2022, which we now present also in the Italian version. The first feature that explores the story of the DC Superhero hits the big screen on October 20, under the direction of Jaume Collet-Serra (“Jungle Cruise“).

Nearly 5,000 years after being endowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods – and just as quickly imprisoned – Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly grave, ready to unleash his unique form of justice in the modern world.

Johnson stars alongside Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Mo Amer, Bodhi Sabongui and Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate.

Collet-Serra directed the film from a screenplay written by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, based on DC characters, taken from characters created by Bill Parker and CC Beck. The film’s producers are Beau Flynn, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia, with Walter Hamada, Adam Schlagman, Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Chris Pan, Eric McLeod, Geoff Johns and Scott Sheldon executive producing. The director’s behind-the-scenes creative team includes Oscar-nominated cinematographer Lawrence Sher, production designer Tom Meyer, editors Mike Sale and John Lee, costume designers Kurt and Bart, visual effects supervisor Bill Westenhofer, winner of an Oscar, and the composer Lorne Balfe.

