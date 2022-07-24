Best racing games you can find on Apple Arcade

Are you a fan of speed and adrenaline? Enjoy the best racing games on Apple Arcade, show your skills and achieve victory.

apple-arcade is a service for mobile game subscription by Apple and that unlike services like Google Stadia either Xbox GamePassit does require the games to be installed on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV.

However, it differs in that it does not require an Internet connection to enjoy the games, so by installing them it is possible to access them from anywhere. Best of all, all the games are free of ads and purchases within the app.

Thanks to your monthly subscription systemyou have access to more than 200 titles in different categories, having the race games as one of the most popular in apple-arcade. If you dare to try this service, here are some of the best exponents in this category.

Have fun with the best Apple Arcade racing games

In this selection of best apple arcade racing games you will find from the traditional cars at full speed to spaceships, planes and why not, some well-known characters from the world of video games. But, how about we get to know each of these titles?

Sayonara Wild Hearts

When a young woman’s heart breaks, the balance of the universe is at stake and your mission is to restore it. This is how SAyonara Wild Hearts focuses on an adventure where you ride a motorcycle, a skateboard or do dance battles while shooting a laser or wielding a sword in epic combat.

tour a heavenly highway to the rhythm of an incredible soundtrack as you chase scores and fight for your goal. It’s a addictive, fun game with impressive graphics what will you like.

Super Impossible Road

Super Impossible Road is the sequel to the acclaimed game Impossible Roadincorporating new modes, online games and much more. Travel to space and race on incredible and challenging tracks while fighting with up to 8 opponents in a race for being the first to reach the finish line.

Tour dozens of levels full of difficulties and multiple modescomplete the solo campaign and ranked modes, customize and upgrade your vehicle to defeat your enemies and more. In addition, its ambient soundtrack full of electronic music and techno will transport you to another dimension.

speed demons

If you are looking for a road racing simulatorfull of speed, adrenaline, heavy traffic and realistic crashes based on physics, speed demons You’ll love it. Events, incredible vehicles and even 8 game modes different, fun is guaranteed.

choose between more than 25 different cars fully upgradable ranging from small to super cars and huge semi trucks to complete 8 awesome game modes: Race, Checkpoint, Escape, Pursuit, Rampage and more. With over 200 unique eventsyou will not have the opportunity to get bored at any time.

Agent Intercept

Have you ever dreamed of being a super spy? With Agent Intercept you can live a very similar adventure. Take the scepter controla super vehicle upgraded, transformed and equipped with all kinds of espionage devices. Cover all types of terrainfrom land, water and air in it and save the day.

Count with one campaign mode with three incredible chapters, climb positions in the leaderboard, complete side quests and much more, with a diverse cast of characters and excellent graphics that will blow your mind every second.

lifeslide

Of course, not all apple arcade racing games they must be full of action, adrenaline and adventure. That’s why you should know lifeslidea relaxing and captivating game where you will be a Paper plane who embarks on a metaphorical journey through the seven stages of life.

Here gravity is your engine, so the braver you are, the better you’ll fly. Move close to the ground and you will gain speed as you beat each level in a world of constant change. Their history mode has 21 unique levels Y 6 aircraft models with unique flight styles.

sonic racing

If you are a fan of racing games, you will surely meet the fastest hedgehog in the world: Sonic. Embody this and others 15 characters from the Sonic universe and compete in an amazing multiplayer experience as you collect power-ups, place traps and fights with your enemies to get to the finish line first.

sonic racing has different game modes: single, multiplayer and with friends. In any case, you have the possibility of create your team with the different characters unique abilities in more than 15 tracks with the help of the Wisp. Are you ready?

Warp Drive

Finally, Warp Drive it’s a arcade style racing game with a fast and vertiginous style, where you will take control of your QUAD ROTOR RACERyou will equip it with a Warp module and you will have to participate in high speed tournaments that will test your driving skills.

Throughout your experience you will be able to improve your car, add new capacity such as DRIFT, BOOST or WARP that help you achieve victory easier. Ultimately, a game with excellent graphicsfun and full of emotion.

as you will see, apple-arcade It has an option for every taste, so if you are a fan of racing games, it is time to put your skills to the test and conquer all these games that we have compiled for you.

