Best Comedies 2022. Top #10

Today we bring you a list with the best comedies so far in 2022. 100% subjective list and we will surely leave some, so feel free to suggest it in the comments.

10.- Return to the Institute

Return to the Institute (2022)

Return to the Institute is starred by rebel wilson: After waking up from a twenty-year coma, a girl has to try to pick up life from where she left off: high school.

9.- The Man from Toronto

The Man from Toronto (2022)

Woody Harrelson stars The Man from Torontoa funny “buddy” comedy: The world’s most dangerous and known murderer and the most “sloppy” guy in New York meet to try to survive together.

8. Sonic 2

Sonic 2: The Movie (2022)

Sonic 2again with Jim Carrey. Much busier and with more action than the first.

The evil Robotnik returns from Knuckles’s hand to seize an object capable of destroying civilizations. Guess who’s there to stop it.

7.- Big Bug

Big Bug (2022)

BigBug is a futuristic adventure Jean-Pierre Jeunet, the King of Vintage, who is now getting technological, but still vintage. pure style and form.

In the not too distant future, robots serve humans until, for their own safety, a group of them decide to isolate a family in their home. This is what the technological revolution has.

6.- The Unbearable Weight of a Huge Talent

The Unbearable Weight of a Huge Talent (2022)

Yeah, the good one Nicolas Cage it will release ten films a year and, as some say: even a broken clock is right twice a day. That happens with The Unbearable Weight of a Huge Talent.

Nicolas Cage is himself playing himself in a reality where he is a penniless actor forced to perform for a million dollars at a girl’s birthday party.

5.- Network

Turning Red (2022)

Pixar in this comedy a little out of the ordinary, like the animation company itself, which always surprises us.

4.- Minions: The Origin of Gru

Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)

The minions could not be missing, the authentic “kings of comedy” of recent years, Los Minions. And we don’t even understand them!

Set in the 1970s, Gru is a teenage wannabe villain with some infernally funny allies, the Minmions, always ready like henchmen to help their master on his most diabolical missions.

3.- The Bad Guys

The Bad Guys (2022)

With The Bad GuysYou are going to have a good time. Lots of animation quality.

A gang of robbers set themselves a new goal: to behave well in order to win a prize. It’s going to be difficult.

2.- Everything at the same time everywhere

Everything at Once Everywhere (2022)

Our personal regret is Everything at Once Everywhere (2022) starring by Michelle Yeoh Y Jamie Lee Curtis.

The universe has gone crazy and parallel realities overlap, only a woman, a Chinese immigrant in the United States, can save the world.

1.- Thor, Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

Yes, what you have heard: the great and latest installment of Thor is our Top # 1 of comedies in this 2022.

Thor decides to look for “inner peace” or something similar and, of course, the thing can’t work or we run out of film, and Gorr the Butcher of Gods appears to make a “fuss”, so Thor has no choice but to wield your magical hammer and, with the help of your friends, face the threat.