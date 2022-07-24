Best apps to use the mobile as a security camera

Turn your iPhone into a surveillance camera in seconds with the best apps to use your mobile as a security camera.

Today, mobile phones offer endless technological solutions to make our day to day better. Let’s be honest, we all use our mobile to communicate, study, work, entertain ourselves, play games and much more. But have you thought about use it as a security camera?

If we analyze the components of a surveillance camera and our mobile, both have the characteristics and aspects necessary to fulfill this function, that is, both have camera, microphone and internet connection. Although our mobile is not designed for this, it is enough to install an application for everything to change.

Therefore, we leave you a collection of apps to use the mobile as a security camera from iPhonewhether for your baby, pet or to get that extra peace of mind that you may need in your home or office.

The best apps to use the mobile as a surveillance camera in the Apple App Store

Presence Video Security Camera

many things

Alfred Home Security Camera

Cloud BabyMonitor

AtHome Video Streamer DIY CCTV

Alarm.com

Pet Monitor VIGI

In this collection of apps, you will find different alternatives to use mobile as a surveillance camera according to your needs. From a baby or pet monitor to a small-scale CCTV system.

Presence Video Security Camera

It is an application with which you can take advantage of your old mobile and turn it into a security camera. Presence Video Security Camera offers a wide variety of options and functions that you will like. With a very simple setupin just 5 minutes you will have a security camera in your home.

You will be able to see in real time everything that the camera is capturing remotely, switch between the cameras of the device, activate flashreceive movement notifications, record and store in the cloud and even have a two-way conversation with your pet or family members. It is perfect to be used as webcam, baby monitor, pet and nanny cam.

many things

With many things you can record and display in real time whatever you need using your mobile as security camera. It is enough to download it on two devices, one to record and the second to watch. It works with phones or tablets to perfection.

In its free version supports up to 1 spare device, receive motion and sound alerts and see in real time what the device’s camera captures. If you want more capacity, you can hire the premium version that also has recording history display and cloud storage.

Alfred Home Security Camera

Alfred Home Security Camera is one of the best apps to use the mobile as a surveillance camera and for many reasons. First of all, it offers the possibility of view live 24/7 under a high quality resolution remotely from anywhere.

It also has a instant alert system when the camera detects any movement. But, it does not end here, you will have a low light filter for low light areas walkie-talkie function360 camera, zoom, reminders, alarm and even unlimited cloud storage.

Cloud BabyMonitor

Your baby’s safety is priceless and with Cloud BabyMonitor you can do your chores without losing sight of your little one. This app is safe, reliable and very easy to use with which you can view live everything your baby does during his nap or while he is in his room.

Count with one super sensitive audio systemactivity log, high quality video and many more functions. However, it stands out for two very interesting options such as white noise and lullabiesas well as being able to see from multiple devices simultaneously and talk to the baby with audio and video.

AtHome Video Streamer DIY CCTV

AtHome Video Streamer DIY CCTV not just another one apps to use the mobile as a security camera, but you can also do it with an old computer and even a decoder. It has facial recognition technology that helps you recognize on video if it is a relative or not.

Also has real-time remote monitoringimproved night vision, possibility of having a two-way conversion, multi view screencloud storage service and many more options that are worth trying.

Alarm.com

protect your homebusiness or office with Alarm.com, a mobile application that allows you to connect locks, lights, video cameras and more in one place. Among its most outstanding functions we find its Apple Watch compatibility with alerts, videos and smart controls right on your wrist.

also allows control the security panellocks, lights and other sections of your home or office remotely, receive notifications in real timelive viewing, recording from indoor and outdoor cameras, two-way talk and much more.

Pet Monitor VIGI

Have you ever wondered what your pet does when he’s home alone? Pet Monitor VIGI helps you answer this question. It’s another one of the apps to use the mobile as a surveillance camera and know what your pet does while you are not with him.

Receives noise and motion notifications, record videos in high quality and why not talk to him when you see him discouraged, all this remotely. You can even take photos and share them with your family so that everyone is aware of the antics of your faithful companion.

Improve your securitythat of your family and your pet with these applications that will help you monitor your surroundings even when you’re not there. Try them and tell us about your experience.