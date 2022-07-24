Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Honeymoon is in the family

The Bennifers arrived in Paris a few days ago to spend their honeymoon in the most romantic city in the world. And they chose to do it together with their children. So, here it is Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez strolling through the streets of the French capital and cruising on the Seine, together with Emme and MaxJLo’s children born of his third marriage to Marc Anthony, which ended in 2011 after seven years and Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, two of the daughters Ben Affleck had with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Ben Affleck and daughter VioletPierre Suu

In Paris, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, between a walk along the Champs-Élysées and a romantic dinner, have chosen to spend these first days as a husband and wife with the family. And all together done an excursion on the Seine aboard a luxury yacht, where, at one point, Ben Affleck indulged in a nap in favor of photographers who did not miss the opportunity to immortalize him.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Napping aside, the photos show the deep bond that binds JLo and Ben Affleck to their children, a true ode to the “extended” family.

Pierre Suu

The two were one step away from the altar already in 2003: “I realized it was happening again, after twenty years”, said Jennifer Lopez referring to the wedding celebrated in Las Vegas. And again: «Tears were running down my face, I felt incredibly happy: on a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promise to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people, who have had a second chance for true love ».

Other stories of Vanity Fair that may interest you:

-Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in Las Vegas

-Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who “have been meditating on the secret wedding for a while”