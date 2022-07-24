Beer shortage hits businesses

chihuahua.— Businesses in the city face the effects of the scarcity of several brands of beer due to the low availability of supplies such as glass and aluminum, as well as grains for the manufacture of the product and water.

Mauricio Mouré, who heads a sector of business owners such as bars and canteens, commented that currently half of the brands of the two main beer manufacturers are not available to supply stores.

He added that some have even chosen to go to other entities to seek to fill their inventories, although they are exposed to being sanctioned by the brewing companies, since this goes against the practices agreed between the supplier and the client.

He explained that this situation began to be noticeable seven months ago, when the main problem was the lack of glass and aluminum, but the repercussion of the war in Ukraine was added, since this came to destabilize the wheat and hops market. in the world, making it difficult to obtain grains for brewing.

One of the factors that has affected Mexico is the drought in Nuevo León, a state that is home to the largest brewing plants in the country.

He mentioned that 2022 has been a very complicated year for the market and businesses, since they have tried to maintain prices, but it is becoming less and less sustainable for the owners of the places.

The lack of variety of beer is notorious in the city’s supermarkets and stores, since some brands that are among the most consumed by Chihuahuans are no longer easy to find.

Mouré added such conditions do not seem to improve during August, since it is another of the months of high consumption. He commented that the businesses have to place their orders in the way that the supplier tells them, so they stick to what is on the list of beers that can be stocked, but they have found that those that are considered best sellers because of their price they are temporarily unavailable, and the remaining options are more expensive.

For his part, people like Juan Calderón explained that yesterday he toured several outlets in the north of the city looking for one of the most consumed brands, but the explanation was that they have had delays with supply.

Some business owners have chosen to go to other states to bring the product