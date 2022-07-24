Basic concepts for good occupational, physical, mental and social health

The work and health they are completely related, this because health is an essential element to be able to work. In this sense, the ambient in which the work is carried out can harm the health of the employee, according to information sent to NotiPress by 1DOC3. Therefore, the occupational, physical, mental and social health of employees it is an essential and important component for better productivity within an organization, the statement explained.

So then, the company focused on telemedicine and wellness, 1DOC3, specified that the health-work relationship can impact both negatively and positively. According to the company, positive relationships between work and health represent job satisfaction, efficiency, productivity, social relationships, comfort and well-being at work. Besides, the quality of work life and personality development of the employees.

However, according to 1DOC3, the negative relationships between health and work are inadequate development of activities, lack of efficiency and job dissatisfaction. Similarly, another negative relationship is lack of quality of work and personal life, The work accidents and the professionals sicks; finally, the economic, social and family costs.

Based on the World Health Organization (WHO), occupational health is committed to search for the greatest possible well-being at work. This is because it focuses both on the work process and on the physical, mental and social health effects of the worker. Additionally, in the statement consulted by NotiPress, 1DOC3 emphasized that when a job satisfies not only basic needs, but also positive aspects at work, the degree of occupational health improves considerably.

As a result of the above, 1DOC3 shared the basic concepts to have occupational, physical, mental and social health. The first concept is salary, which is a remuneration that a person receives for their work. Thus, with the salary you can acquire goods for the improvement and maintenance of group or individual well-being.

The Physical Health It consists of the proper functioning of the organism and the well-being of the body of each individual. Likewise, the mental health it is the state of feeling good about oneself in aspects such as psychological, social and emotional. At the same time it affects how employees feel, think and act in different life situations. Meanwhile, the social contact has several benefits related to basic needs such as affective development, emotional supportamong others.

A healthy work environment allows people to have a development of activities to feel useful. Therefore, a job allows you to feel satisfied and allows you to belong to a community. Also, the material and social conditions in which the work is carried out can harm the occupational health of people in a negative way.

The occupational diseases It is any pathological state derived from an action with motives or causes at work. On the other hand, work accidents occur due to the risky conditions that exist in the machinery, equipment or work tools and facilities, as well as due to unsafe acts or attitudes of the workers when performing their tasks. However, within the concept of social risk factors, individual aspects of the collaborators are considered, such as what they are capable of doing, how much they have learned and their attitude towards occupational risk.

Finally, the last basic concept to have occupational, physical, mental and social health is the risk dependent on work organization and labor relations. Likewise, other factors that influence this area are the salary level, schedules, poor communicationamong others.

Due to the above, 1DOC3 concluded with the importance of taking into account that for occupational, physical, mental and social health to meet its objective, a multidisciplinary team is needed. Thus, the team in charge must be related in different areas, as well as the responsibility of the people involved in the work such as employers, collaborators, businessmen and directors.



