“Atletico Madrid, work in progress for Ronaldo: Griezmann can say goodbye”

Small steps, but Cristiano Ronaldo approaches Atletico Madrid for what, as happened a year ago when the Portuguese moved from Juventus to Manchester United at the end of the transfer market, would be the deal of the summer, even more sensational given the eventual destination of the most famous number 7 in the world.

The negotiation has yet to start, but according to the international press, each of the two parties is doing their part to make it possible. Ronaldo filing something at the level of engagement, Atletico first by not immediately closing the door to the sensational purchase, unlike what was done by Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Psg, and then trying to make room in the squad and make ends meet.

“Griezmann towards the farewell to Atletico”

As reported by the ‘Times’, in fact, the Colchoneros would have identified in Antoine Griezmann the pawn to be sacrificed both in terms of numbers in attack and from an economic-financial point of view: the departure of the Frenchman, under contract with Atletico until 2023 for about 20 million net, could in fact make the arrival of Ronaldo possible, that for its part is ready to lower the salary of the 30%.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the obsession called the Champions League

The problem, however, is that for Griezmann the suitors are in hiding: Paris Saint-Germain has already made it known that they are not interested in the 2018 world champion and even Juventus would not be tickled by the possibility of including ‘Le Petit Diable’ in the squad. whose performance after returning to Atletico was below expectations after the disappointing two-year period at Barcelona. What is known is that Simeone would be intrigued by the possibility of working with Ronaldo and that Cristiano himself would have appreciated the messages of esteem sent by the Argentine coach. The Portuguese is determined to play there Champions League also next season and seems willing to do almost anything to do it. The plot, however, is currently difficult to resolve.