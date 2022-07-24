America’s Got Talent

Auditions for the “World’s Biggest Stage” return for another week to find the most talented acts from around the globe. This is the seventh program of the seventeenth season of America’s Got Talentfor which the panel of judges has decided to focus on the participants who surprise and move the audience, such as a Colombian salsa duo that made Sofía Vergara dance last week.

The Colombian actress is ready to judge a new batch of contestants, led by British producer Simon Cowell and German supermodel Heidi Klum. The Canadian comedian, Howie Mandel, returned for the second half of the episode after having overcome covid-19, so it would be necessary again for a contestant to convince at least three of the four jurors to advance to the next round.

This new program arrives with all individual gold passes already spent. Terry used it on the saxophonist Avery DixonHowie with the singer madison taylor baezSimon used it in the interpreter Sarah JamesSofia in the dance group Mayyas and finally Heidi in the singer-songwriter Lily Melola. But there is still one golden buzzer decided by all the judges, reserved for a very special act.

At MUNDIARIO we take the opportunity to show you a summary of the most important things that happened in the seventh week of auditions for the 17th season of America’s Got Tanlent (AGT):

amoukanama

Until now, no act had presented itself as Amoukana, jumping from euphoria directly to the stage. They are a circus company based in Guinea, and their goal, they confessed, is to build bridges between the West and the African continent through their art. Mamadi, spokesperson for the group, replied to Simon that they were in AGT to obtain a better quality of life for their families and that with the cash prize of the contest (one million dollars) they hope to build a school to teach their acts to generations more. youths.

They presented a routine of aerial acrobatics that combined with African rhythms to perfection. The extremely complicated choreography involved flips, jumps and hoops at different heights that immediately charmed the judges. But the climax of the performance came after the acrobats began to create shapes with their bodies and, more specifically, two long human towers that hurtled to the ground without a scratch, only to roll across the floor individually and culminate in a pose. final.

The performance stole the hearts of the judges, but particularly Simon’s. “We have a problem, which is that we have seen some very incredible acts, it will be a nightmare to decide who will go to the final. You have given yourselves a very good opportunity in my opinion, it was an impressive audition, very impressive”, said Cowell, “I will remember this for a long time”, he added.

Sam Cieri

Sam hails from New Jersey and is no stranger to the stage, he is the lead vocalist for the alternative rock band Nicotine Dollsand has performed as a cast member of the musical production Elevenbut now he seeks to put aside group work and shine on his own under the spotlight.

Cieri decided to take a risk with an original song. The moment she began to sing, the judges’ jaws hit the ground. His voice is raspy, a very particular timbre reminiscent of the great artists of the past like Michael Bolton or Bruce Springsteen, with power and a good skill that allowed him to hit high notes in an emotional performance that stunned the audience.

“If Rod Stewart and John Mayer had a baby… your voice is very, very special,” said Heidi Klum. She convinced the three judges, she also won over Simon by offering a very “honest” version of himself, with which she got three ‘yeses’ and advanced to the next round.

MayTree and Amanda Mammana

The best things are those that are not expected, as the judges have affirmed when MayTree, an a cappella group from South Korea, has arrived on stage in very formal attire for this bizarre show. The founder of the group confessed to Simon that he formed his new orchestra after he was expelled from the original group that he also built, allegedly for being a “bad singer.” “This completes my revenge”, he has said according to the translator on his scene.

The act was surprising, with the help of a tablet, the interpreters began to sing sounds from an old television, which first manages to tune in to the The Simpsonslater Modern Family to make Sofia happy and finally the iconic series cheers.

Secondly, amanda mummy, 19, has a speech disorder that prevents her from communicating, but she found that when she sings she doesn’t stutter and can express herself fully. With guitar in hand and an original song about getting ahead in the midst of difficulties, this singer-songwriter made it clear that “if I could travel back in time and change what I suffered, I wouldn’t, because that made me who I am.”

Her sweet voice cut deep into the judges’ fibers, as soon as she opened her mouth to sing Simon’s expression lit up with surprise. “There were times when I was little when I felt like I wasn’t capable of doing something like this, like I wasn’t good enough,” Amanda said, to which a woman in the audience yelled, “You’re good enough! !”. “Being enough doesn’t explain what we just heard, it’s not even good, it’s spectacular. Look how you have moved this audience, I assure you that you are moving millions of people right now,” added Mandel.

John Glenn High School Dance Team

To welcome Howie back on the show after his absence, a school dance troupe, the very class of acts the comedian has confessed to disliking, has decided to make Mandel look at his own reflection and realize it’s not easy. be on stage. Several dancers between the ages of 14 and 19 took the stage with the rest of the judges’ worst nightmare: wholesale Howies.

These young women with a fake bald head, glasses, a suit and a white T-shirt imitated their favorite judge in a hilarious performance. Who would have imagined that more than a dozen Howie Mandel clones would dance in perfect tune to the rhythm of Pitbull? The things that happen in AGT.

The truth is that, between kicks in the air, a millimetrically calculated and synchronized routine and their costumes, they managed to gain the affection of the public and, also importantly, the full support of the comedian, who even ventured to get on stage, supported by Terry Crews, to dance with the John Glenn School dance team to the dressing rooms.

Svitlana Rohozhyna and Jack the Whipper

Svitlana is an acrobat based in Las Vegas who is living her American dream, a week before her audition she managed to get her mother and sister out of her hometown of kyiv, Ukraine, but her father, to whom she dedicates her presentation, remains at the head of the Ukrainian army fighting against the Russian forces.

This participant danced with her red dress to the rhythm of Rescue by Lauren Daigle, until he found a large chandelier that would be supported later. Svitlana scared the entire Dolby theater by putting a security strap around her neck. With the harness and his hands firmly on the structure, he rose through the air, hanging from his own neck and performing other surprising maneuvers in the heights, ending up throwing blue and yellow petals, the flag of his country, in a spiral.

But Simon was also headlining an act for the rest of the night. Jack Lepiarza journalist and news anchor from Boston, Massachusetts, used the producer in Howie’s absence, and in place of Sofía Vergara, to be his assistant in a dangerous whipping routine after the Briton decided to press his X.

Chapel Hart

The night closed with a flourish after the presentation of Chapel Hart, a family vocal trio made up of the sisters Danica and Devynn Hart with her cousin trea swindlean unusual country music group that has struggled in recent years to stand out in Nashville, but has run into difficulties because the industry “doesn’t look like us,” mainly alluding to the fact that the three singers are African-American.

They decided to sing an original song, You Can Have Him Jolenea piece written in response to Joleneone of the best-known works of your favorite artist, Dolly Parton. “We were very inspired by the song, we have always loved the story, but we realized that from 1973 to 2020 we cannot continue fighting for the same man. So we decided you can have it, Jolene.”, said Danica.

The Hart family sang with experienced stage presence, Danica’s powerful voice leading the others, Devynn and Trea reinforcing the performance with their backing vocals and harmonies, as the audience soaked up the song’s energy, rose and clapped to the beat of the melody. Chapel Hart threw a party on stage.

The judges liked them so much that Simon and Heidi regretted using their gold pass earlier. The public chantedgolden buzzer”, so Terry walked over to the panel, which had begun to deliberate on whether or not they should push the gold button. In the end, the five palms of the celebrities turned on the button, allowing the cloud of golden confetti and the long-awaited words of the host assuring that Chapel Hart would immediately go to the live galas after receiving the gold pass. @worldwide