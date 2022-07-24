A user creates a version of Minecraft bees with LEGO

Another use given to the blocks.

Throughout all these years we have been able to see how Minecraft has been growing more and moregiving rise to the fact that the Mojang title that was released a decade ago is now a beta (and even a gamma if that term existed) of what it is today, thus becoming the best-selling and most successful game of all time.

With all this in mind, and after having been informed by Mojang that Minecraft will not add NFTs because it goes against the game’s policy, it has been seen that Minecraft blocks have crossed a limit unsuspected by many, thus giving rise to the fact that we have recently been able to see how the title has come to real life with one of its creatures. And for that, LEGO has been used.

Minecraft blocks materialize in the real world with this fan work

It should be noted that among all the creatures available in Minecraft, one of the most recent is the beethis being a creature that, like the rest, are made of blocks, thereby giving rise to their winning some relevance in recent times. And it is precisely because of this that it seems that a fan wanted to pay a certain tribute recreating these cubes perfectly, since you have used LEGO pieces to recreate a bee.

This has been a work done by the user Nobodyaskeddotc0m, who has recently published a Reddit post in which you can see a recreation of the bee made with LEGO piecesbeing so that this figure that you can see below is nothing more than another tribute to this creature:

It should be noted that the recreation is almost perfect, since all elements are present in their place, including the antennae, except for the wings, which have not been added due to their complexity. Be that as it may, it is still another example of the potential of Minecraft fans when it comes to creating things. That said, it should be noted that Minecraft is available for Mac, smartphones, PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.