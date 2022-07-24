A friendship that challenged Hollywood – El Financiero

The interpreter of Neo in the franchise of Matrix and Drew Barrymore have been friends since they recorded the film The World of Toys (1986); a friendship that has lasted more than 30 years.

Within the film, both actors played the role of each other’s love interest in the film, but in reality they became inseparable friends during the 1980s and 1990s. Their friendship was so strong that, at some point, managed to help drew Barrymore with your personal problems.

The actress began her professional career in the film industry at a very young age, with the film ET (1982) with only seven years of age. Despite her successful future as an actress, Drew suffered from various problems related to substance abuse.

In several interviews with the American media, Drew has recalled that much of what he experienced in the additions was a way of revealing himself because of the situation in which he found himself. her mother abandoned her from a very young age and drug abuse would be sown on the sets of the films he was working on at the time.

In an interview on his show, The Drew Barrymore Show, Reeves had a participation in which he promoted the fourth installment of Matrix. The person behind the character John Wick talked about the rebelliousness Drew felt back then; “rebellion is goodIt is a way of reflection. What matters is the intention you give to that rebellion.”

An unforgettable motorcycle ride

On December 21, the actress revealed a moment that both stars shared many years ago.

Inside a broadcast of the program The Drew Barrymore Showthe actress had Keanu Reeves as her main guest to remember the moments that both lived together during the decade of the nineties; specifically a very important memory for Drew.

“I remember I was in a club celebrating my 16th birthday, but you came and asked me to come with you.” Barrymore recounted that the actor offered him a ride his motorcycle who left him one of his most important memories.

Keanu Reeves was a guest on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ on December 21. (Photo: Instagram / @thedrewbarrymoreshow)

“You took me on the ride of my life, I have never felt so free in my life.” Drew told Reeves and commented that this is one of his favorite moments because he made him feel love for life. He concluded with the thought “The older I get, the harder it is to feel this way.”

Keanu was proud to have remembered that moment, since both actors continue to maintain their friendship that has managed to overcome the difficulties that life can present.