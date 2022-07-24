A 13-year-old girl, admitted to the Faculty of Medicine

A 13-year-old girl has been admitted for study medicine at the Heersink School in Alabama, United States. The news of the minor, who lives on the outskirts of Forth Worth, has gone around the world in recent days: she will become one of the youngest people to enter in medicine degree.

Adopted as a child, the mother of Alena Analeigh Wicker realized that her daughter had a supernatural “talent”. So much so that she was only 12 years old he had already finished his studies In secondary school. Now, just one year after her graduation, the minor has been admitted to the Early Guarantee Program of the University of Alabama, a plan that many experts define as “strict.”

Thanks to him, Analeigh you can start fulfilling your dream in the 2024 academic year, where it will become the youngest black medical student USA. “A little black girl adopted from Fontana, California. I have worked so hard to achieve my goals and live my dreams… mom i made it. I couldn’t have done it without you. You gave me every possible opportunity to succeed. You cheered me up, wiped my tears, disciplined me when I needed it. You are the best mother a girl could ask for. Mom, I’ve made it!”, wrote the young woman after receiving the admission letter of the Heersink School.

As he tells through his social networks, his mother is his main support. In addition, through them she encourages the rest of the girls to fight for their dreams. “If I could say one thing to another girl who looks like me: never stop believingDon’t give up on your dreams just because someone tells you ‘no’. And although it seems impossible, it is not, and I am the proof that you can do anything you set your mind to. with your mind and your heart“.

Now, after being admitted, the young woman has confessed that she wants to specialize in viral immunology and dedicate himself, later, to primary care in his country. I have a huge heart and passion for my community and advocating for healthcare for underrepresented communities and communities of color“, added in an interview for USA Today.