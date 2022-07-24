7 iconic looks by Jennifer Lopez

Photographs by Ke.Mazur / WireImage, Scott Gries / ImageDirect and Pool LE FLOCH / TRAVERS / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

When it comes to Jennifer Lopez, using the term “versatile” is an understatement. Since her debut as a dancer and choreographer, JLo has never stopped, leaving an indelible mark in the film, music, fashion and beyond. Over the course of her nearly four-decade career, the star has been critically acclaimed for her roles in blockbuster films such as Selena And Wall Street Girls – Business Is Businesshas topped the charts with her Latin pop music and has been described as one of pop music’s greatest dancers, thus earning herself the title of contemporary icon.

Her relationship with actor Ben Affleck – whom she married a few days ago – coined the first crasis of names to describe a couple, theirs, Bennifer. And who can forget her iconic Versace dress? In fact, Jen’s penchant for bold fashion — from Gucci by Tom Ford dresses to Timberland heels — has made the star a true fashion icon, even winning her the CFDA’s coveted Fashion Icon award in 2019. Below, we celebrate JLo’s cultural and sartorial heritage retracing some of his most iconic outfits ever.

Photograph by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

At the CFDA Awards, 1998

Jennifer Lopez has always had a soft spot for the naked dress, since the early days of her career. After her first small acting roles in the late 1980s, Jennifer’s turning point came when she played music star Selena in the 1997 biopic of the same name, a performance that brought the actress into the critical spotlight. and the film directly at that year’s ALMA Awards — an event in which Jennifer won the award for Best Actress in a Feature Film. In this photograph, taken at the CFDA Awards a year after the film’s release, JLo wears a shimmery, sheer slip dress, aka the first of many naked dresses she has sported (and will still sport) over her career. More than 20 years after her release on the CFDA red carpet in 2019, the star won the Fashion Icon award from the Fashion Council.

Photograph by Ke.Mazur / WireImage

At the release party of the album “On the 6”, 1999

In 1998, JLo moved from film to music with the release of her debut album On The 6, career transition that also led her to a sudden change of style. About JLo’s look in On The 6the then stylist of the singer, Andrea Lieberman, told a Vogue that “he is an extremely versatile person, he is profound and has a great cultural richness.” Andrea translated the artist’s multifaceted personality into an ultra-luxurious and proto-athleisure look, basic pieces enriched with dangerous cuts and tight silhouettes. Here, at the album release party, J.Lo wears a two-piece white jersey suit with a short, low-back T-shirt. ensemble marked the style of his era On The 6connecting with the look of his album cover (long-sleeved T-shirt and lamé Bermuda shorts), as well as the myriad of minimalist looks (Ralph Lauren cargo pants and sequined mini Versace) worn in his debut music video.

Photograph by Ke.Mazur / WireImage

At the VH1 / Vogue Fashion Awards, 1999

A year before JLo (literally) broke the internet by wearing a Versace dress, the singer showed her penchant for plunging necklines at the VH1 / Vogue Fashion Awards – now discontinued event – in 1999. In keeping with her glam but relaxed look of the era On The 6, JLo wore a crystal-encrusted style dress designed by Tom Ford for Gucci. It was not the first time that the star wore the ultra sexy models of the American designer for the Italian fashion house. At an AIDS charity event in 1997, designed by the same designer, JLo wore a lamé dress with straps and open back from the brand’s S / S 97 collection.

Photograph by Scott Gries / ImageDirect

At the Grammy Awards, 2000

Did you know that J.Lo’s stylist initially didn’t want the artist to wear that Versace dress? Andrea’s decision was based on the fact that the dress in question had already been worn that year by Geri Halliwell of the Spice Girls, Sandra Bullock and even Donatella Versace. In other words, the look was already seen. Jennifer, however, was adamant. And her intuition has paid off for her, defining one of the most iconic fashion moments of the 21st century. Although the look had already been seen on the red carpet, JLo’s appearance in the 2000 Grammy dress caused a huge buzz, particularly with its plunging neckline. The next morning, Google was inundated with searches from tons of people eager to see JLo’s dress. Thus, the dress not only defined a seminal moment for pop culture, but a fundamental step for Google, which decided to launch its image search section precisely to facilitate the search for those who wanted to review the dress. Years later, JLo revealed to Vogue that “I didn’t think that [l’abito] was so provocative, to tell the truth. “However, the look was so iconic that Donatella invited JLo to wear a new version of the dress on the runway of the house’s S / S 20 collection. For Jen it won’t be so iconic, but it’s not every day that a dress earns its own Wikipedia page.

Photo credit should read HENNY RAY ABRAMS / AFP via Getty Images

With Puff Daddy at the MTV VMAs, 2000

Before Bennifer, there was rapper and record producer Puff Daddy, with whom JLo had a relationship from 1999 to 2001. Here, at the MTV VMAs of 2000, Jennifer declares her love for the artist through a sartorial choice, that is wearing a tank top from the Sean John fashion line designed by her boyfriend. The singer completed the iconic monochromatic look with ultra-low-rise jeans, a nameplate necklace, crystal body art, a bandana and her signature hoop earrings.

In the video clip of “I’m Real (Remix)”, 2001

Is there anything more y2k than a Juicy Couture track suit? Yet, it is mainly thanks to JLo that the iconic clothing brand has become, precisely, iconic. While filming the music video to accompany the remix of the 2001 single “I’m Real”, the then-unknown brand sent the star a set of their iconic tracksuits to wear between takes. Destiny wanted the singer to love the tracksuits so much that she wore one in front of the camera, paired with the inevitable necklace with her name, hoop earrings and adidas sneakers. “I shocked everyone when I decided to wear it. It seemed appropriate to me, as the song is called ‘I’m Real’. So I decided to really be ME, “the star wrote in an Instagram caption about the shoot.

Videoclip of “Jenny from the Block”, 2002

By now we get it, the ’00s JLo liked to declare her love for boyfriends through her looks. But in 2002, Jen went above and beyond a simple designer T-shirt, commemorating her relationship with actor Ben Affleck in the music video for the 2002 single “Jenny from the Block”. The iconic 2000s couple (known as Bennifer) met on the set of the comedy Extreme love – Tough Loveand in addition to becoming a tabloid obsession, the duo went on to work together in both romantic comedy Jersey Girl and the iconic video clip of the single Jenny from the Block.

Making fun of their relationship with the press, the video shows the couple being paparazzi on a yacht, dine on a terrace, refuel at the gas station, etc. The couple’s matchy outfits are already legendary in themselves (J.Lo in pink bikini and Ben in camouflage cargo shorts), but the most memorable fashion moment belongs to Jen alone, and comes during one of the dance breaks in the video, when the singer descends into New York traffic wearing a mesh tank top, a pageboy hat, cargo pants and heeled Timberland boots. The outfit, which blends luxury fashion with streetwear codes, amplifies the message of the song. “Don’t be fooled by the rocks that I got, I’m still Jenny from the block,” sings Jen. And despite the Versace and Gucci by Tom Ford dresses, the icon has lived up to her motto.

