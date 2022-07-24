6 actresses who shaved for a movie or series

Some actresses have crucified their beautiful hair to play certain characters in the film industry, as well as series, creating a trend with their style.



1.Angelina Jolie

+ Actress Angelina Jolie is on the list of celebrities who shaved their headsPlaying the role of model Gia Carangi in the 1998 film GIA, based on her life, her performance garnered a Golden Globe for the success of the character. Read more

The demand to shave the mane has a tendency for the style of different actresses when interpreting certain characters on the big screen or series. Some wear a close shave and others just a very short one, among the artists who are willing to do it is Millie Bobby Brown, who we saw in the Netflix series Stranger Things recently.

Another famous person who does it due to the demands of the script is Natalie Portmanwho is also part of the Marvel world, being the love of the God of Thunder Thor, this character played by Chris Hemsworth in the Avengers saga.

The change of shaving the hair is very radical, but it gives a lesson in style, elegance and in turn encourages many people to do the same, to highlight their beauty. Today we show you to 6 actresses who shaved their heads to give life to a character.