You can now hide your last connection in WhatsApp without tricks

WhatsApp is one of the most used applications to communicate in Mexico, as it has connected family, friends and even co-workers and clients. and it is that users greatly enjoy the benefits of being able to send messages, photos, videos and even audios just by connecting to the internet.

Something that many users expect from this application is its constant updates, and they are expected regularly. And for all those who expect more features in the application, the WaBetainfo digital page reported that among the most innovative is the ability to hide WhatsApp’s online status.

We also recommend you read: How can I disable notifications on my WhatsApp Web?

You can finally hide if you are online

Before, so that your contacts did not see your last connection time, you needed to do special tricks or download extra extensions to make it possible, but this will be included in the new version 2.22.16.12 of WhatsApp Beta for Android devices, this function was only available in the Instagram platform, which is also owned by Meta’s company.

This new update is not yet available to WhatsApp users, but it is expected that in the next few days it will be reflected outside the beta version of the app. This through a menu of “Time of time online”, where you can choose who sees the last time you connected.

According to the WaBetainfo page, there will be a new section to choose the privacy of how your contacts can see the time you last connected, as well as the status for all your contacts. And although it is only available in the Beta version of the app, it is expected to be available in the next update and you will not have to download extra applications to have more control over your privacy.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our Technology section.