WWE SmackDown July 22, 2022: coverage and results

Tonight we will again enjoy the minute by minute of Friday Night SmackDown that will be broadcast live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. If you want to read the coverage live, go to the bottom of the news and extend the live report.



episode summary



Stephanie McMahon he opens the episode following the news of his father’s retirement. “A few hours ago, Vince announced his retirement. He was the person who created all of this, and tonight I want to ask the entire WWE Universe to thank him for creating him.” The audience cheers Vince’s name before the show officially begins.



Street Profits They come out to the ring from the stands. They look energetic heading into their match at SummerSlam. Theory shows up to interrupt them and clarify that July 30 will be “her night of him”. The Usos try to corner him, but end up getting into a physical altercation that Madcap Moss also gets into.

– Ludwig Kaiser defeats Shinsuke Nakamura. Kaiser begins by cornering his rival with punches and kicks. He maintains dominance for several minutes until Nakamura throws him into the ropes for a kick to the chest. He knocks him out of the ring with a knee, but Ludwig responds by crashing him into the metal stairs. Shinsuke makes up ground during the commercial break. He faces GUNTHER outside the ring, who opens the way for him to continue the fight. Kaiser manages to connect his DDT to obtain victory against his protector.

Despite his victory, Ludwig is not spared from GUNTHER’s chest blows.

It is announced The Usos and Theory vs. Madcap Moss and Street Profits in the main event from this night.



Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan they are interviewed backstage together. The title challenger demands the same handshake she gave Liv at Money in the Bank after SummerSlam. Morgan promises to show how much her belt means to her. They both walk away without taking their eyes off each other.

back to the sand, Happy Corbin kicks Pat McAfee at the commentary table. The two men chase each other backstage, where they must be separated by various officers and security. Returning from commercials, McAfee promises that he will take care of Corbin at SummerSlam.

– The Viking Raiders (Ivar and Erik) defeat Jinder Mahal and Shanky for disqualification. The Vikings quickly knock out their two rivals and throw them out of the ring. The referee reached ten on the count and the rude celebrated their victory.



Brawling Brutes They make their entrance on stage. Sheamus complains about the attack Drew McIntyre tried with his sword last week. The aforementioned goes out to the ring and accuses his rival of being a coward for not allowing one of them to star in Clash at the Castle. Sheamus confirms that he and Drew they will meet next week without disqualification on SmackDown. The winner will face Roman Reigns in early September.

– Raquel Rodriguez defeats Sonya Deville. The two women attack each other in the corner. Sonya can’t lift her rival and escapes from a Bearhug to crush her against the cornerback. Raquel responds with several Suplexes. She looks for the account, but her opponent touches the ropes. Rodriguez escapes from a lock and connects his Chokeslam for the victory.



Lacey Evans and Aliyah They go back out for a heads up. Evans clarifies that Boston went from being built by heroes to being inhabited by disrespectful people. Aliyah tries to pressure her into having her match, but she only receives a Womens Right that knocks her out.

Aliyah vs. Lacey Evans and The New Day vs. Announced Viking Raiders for next week.

After passing through NXT representing Von Wagner, Sofía Cromwell is revealed as Maxine Dupri. Max Dupri’s sister confirms that Maximum Male Models will reveal a new swimwear collection next week.



Jeff Jarrett is interviewed backstage. The WWE legend clarifies that he has a titanic task on his hands as he referees the best tag team match in history. He vows to be impartial and tough when it comes to running Street Profits and The Usos at SummerSlam.

– Madcap Moss and Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) defeat Theory and The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) for disqualification. Street Profits avoid an attack by Theory with the briefcase before the commercial break. “Mr. Money in the Bank” corners Madcap in the corner of the rude. Moss manages to escape and relieves Angelo, who gains some advantage for his team. The Usos throw him over the barricade before the last break. Madcap returns to the ring and looks dominant over his rivals. Theory is furious with The Usos and they both decide to go after him. Montez Ford jumps over them and throws “Mr. Money in the Bank” into the ring. Theory decides to stop a dominant Moss with his briefcase for disqualification.

Against all odds, Brock Lesnar makes his entrance in front of the Boston crowd. “The Beast” closes the episode with a disproportionate attack on Theory. One last F-5 against “Mr. Money in the Bank” closes this episode with the public cheering Lesnar.