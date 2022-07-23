WWE SmackDown: Brock Lesnar reappeared at the last minute

This morning was really intense in terms of news related to WWE. The evening began with Triple H’s return to the role of WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations. Subsequently, Vince McMahon’s retirement was announced through a statement from the WWE corporation. Ultimately, a backstage altercation with Brock Lesnar upset by this decision allegedly leaving the building where Friday Night SmackDown was to be held.

Wrestling Observer’s Bryan Alvarez was the first to release this information about Brock Lesnar, later backed up by outlets like Fightful, PW Insider and WrestleVotes. WWE had to rewrite the entire show script and even removed Lensar from the promotion of the SmackDown show.

However, Brock Lesnar finally made his appearance in the main event. He surprised everyone by appearing when Theory was attacking Madcap Moss with the briefcase, he climbed into the ring and attacked the contract owner with several punches and the F5. So we wonder what really happened behind the scenes.

Fightful reporter Sean Ross Sapp posted an update after the show. According to a WWE source, things were taken a bit out of contextbut the WWE board did not know 100% if they could against Brock Lesnar for the show, so they decided to rewrite the script and leave an open ending in case the fighter decided to participate.

“We’re told things calmed down and Lesnar came back. A source called the situation ‘exaggerated,’ but admitted they didn’t know if he would end up on the show. The script was rewritten and didn’t feature Brock Lesnar at all. The rundown It didn’t include Lesnar either, and the last segment was left so that Lesnar could be included“.

