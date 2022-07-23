WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Stephanie McMahon opens the show

The Acting President of the WWE Council, Stephanie McMahonmade his appearance on the broadcasts of Friday Night SmackDown and gave a quick but heartfelt speech on the retirement of his father, Vince McMahon.

Stephanie began the program already standing in the ring, and talked about the father’s retirement and the legacy he left to the thousands of fans. He thanked his father and encouraged people to do it with him too. “Thank you Vince”.

A few weeks ago, when Vince McMahon resigned to his position as CEO and Chairman of the WWE CouncilStephanie had taken his place interim. This was unexpected, since in mid-May, Steph had abandoned your post of Brand Manager for personal reasons to rest.

Prior to Money in the BankMcMahon had a meeting with all the talent of the company, together with the president Nick Khan and her husband and CBO, Triple H. Broadly speaking, Stephanie reported that HHH was back in the companywhich created a good atmosphere among the workers due to the appreciation they have for Hunter.

