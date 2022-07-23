WWE decides to eliminate Max Dupri from the history of Maximum Male Models

Movements continue on the WWE roster. Last night, on Friday Night SmackDown, Maxxine Dupri, known in NXT as Sofia Cromwell, made her debut in the blue show playing the role of representative of Maximum Male Models. In a backstage recording, Maxxine announced that next week he will present a collection of swimsuits at WWE’s blue show.

Until now, the role of representative of Maximum Male Models, a group in which superstars Mace and Mansoor also participate, was played by Max Dupri, known in NXT as LA Knight and previously known with Impact Wrestling as Eli Drake. Last night, before the show, Sean Ross Sapp revealed that talent was not in the company’s plans and even that did not show up at the venue.

John Pollock, a journalist for PW Torch, has assured in recent hours that Dupri will not be part of this story anymore. Apparently, she pissed off some people on the board and even found out last week, before filming her last segment, that she wasn’t going to continue in that role. It is unknown what will become of Dupri from now on.

“The gimmick of Maximum Male Models will continue, but without the sassy and talented Max Dupri, formerly known as LA Knight and Eli Drake (real name: Shaun Ricker),” wrote John Pollock. “Max Dupri, according to sources, had upset some people and was not fitting in, so Vince McMahon made the decision a couple of weeks ago to write him out of history. Max knew last week that he was making his last appearance when he reported that his sister would be appearing on Smackdown this week. Max’s sister, Maxine Dupri, is being played by Sofia Cromwell, who previously worked on NXT.”

