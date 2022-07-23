Why is everyone wearing NASA-branded clothing?

Once you start noticing it, it’s hard to stop.

The trainer originally called NASA to ask if they could use the “worm” logo, the old design the space agency used from 1975 to 1992. NASA, which banned the use of the worm after it was retired in the 1990s. 1990, has changed his mind in this regard, Ulrich said. , and let the trainer use the logo.

And the “worm” has since returned to official use and boosted its spread adoration, at least among die-hard space lovers.

After the coach outfit came out, things just blew up.

“Before 2017 we made five or ten [logo approvals] week. Now we’ve gotten to the point where we’re dating an average of 225 a week.”

Last year, he said, there were “more than 11,000 orders,” an all-time record.

Ulrich added that not all of these requests were approved. But the reason there’s so much interest in putting NASA logos on everything trucker hats may have something to do with the fact that these companies don’t have to license the logo. It’s all free, and NASA doesn’t make a dime.

It’s not usually about how license agreements work, but because NASA is a government agency, many of its assets – including images, logos, and even technology designs – are in the public domain. If a company wants to print NASA logos on T-shirts or coffee mugs, they just need to send an email to the NASA Department of Commerce, as per legal requirements. It usually lands in Ulrich’s inbox.

Ulrich’s job is just to make sure the logo is used consistently with space agency approval. aesthetic guidelines. Don’t use unsupported colors, for example. And of course, NASA wants to make sure their trademark isn’t used for anything. not wanted Purposes, such as how NASA supports a company or product. If a company misuses the logo, Ulrich said, NASA’s legal office often sends a cease and desist letter.

After Coach launched a NASA clothing line, iconic designers like Heron Preston and, more recently, Balenciaga have launched lines of their own. Pop singer Ariana Grande got a song and a whole line of business about NASA. There have also been Adidas, Swatch, Vans and many others over the last decade.

Through this lens, it is possible to explain the phenomenon through what we will call the «Miranda Priestley effect». Remember It Scene In the 2006 movie “The Devil Wears Prada,” where the priest, Meryl Streep’s character, dresses her young fashion apprentice? She explained that the blue jacket she’s wearing is actually a “Cerulean,” a product of fashion-obsessed moguls as much as anything on the runway. Essentially, Priestley argues, designers and the fashion media push trends, and even consumers who are less interested in fashion are influenced by these decisions.

But that’s only half the story, according to Lian. Hall, Creative Director of the Brooklyn Alliance Design Agency, which works on the design and styling of the collection of different brands.

Before Coach, kids bought NASA T-shirts at vintage stores because they loved the wistful, nostalgic feel of a classic American piece, Hall said.

“You start with kids in cities like New York buying old Disney stuff or old NASA t-shirts, and then all of a sudden some see like ‘Cool Hunter’ in the fashion industry, like Urban Outfitters, and all of a sudden they say : ‘We should flip some NASA-branded T-shirts’ “It’s kind of reverse engineering trends.”

Perhaps it was only after “cool kids” started wearing NASA T-shirts on the streets that designer brands picked them up and sold them back to them.

Hall, a Brooklyn-based creative director, said, in his opinion, that using the NASA logo has much more to do with branding what the logo represents than declaring one’s love for outer space.

He said it represented “the quintessential kind of American optimism that we can do anything.”

It has no political affiliation, he added, and can be marketed to young liberals and rural conservatives alike, evoking the same nostalgia.

“People who work for brands like Heron Preston and Balenciaga are as fascinated by the fantasy of space travel as anyone. No one is immune to that level of nostalgia, so it makes sense that these brands would want to incorporate that into their own collections. He said.

It has happened with other logos and franchises, he points out, such as Balenciaga doing projects with ‘The Simpsons’ or Coach with Mickey Mouse.

“These enduring icons speak to everyone, regardless of socioeconomic status. Not everyone can relate to Heron Preston or Target, but everyone gets modern Americana from brands like NASA, Disney, Peanuts and The Simpsons.” “Things like NASA behave like this magical equivalent.”