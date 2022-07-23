Why is everyone wearing NASA-branded clothing? -2022
Once you start noticing it, it’s hard to stop.
The trainer originally called NASA to ask if they could use the “worm” logo, the old design the space agency used from 1975 to 1992. NASA, which banned the use of the worm after it was retired in the 1990s. 1990, has changed his mind in this regard, Ulrich said. , and let the trainer use the logo.
After the coach outfit came out, things just blew up.
“Before 2017 we made five or ten [logo approvals] week. We’re so far apart now that we’re dating an average of 225 a week.”
Last year, he said, there were “more than 11,000 orders,” an all-time record.
Before Coach, kids bought NASA T-shirts at vintage stores because they loved the wistful, nostalgic feel of a classic American piece, Hall said.
“You start with kids in cities like New York buying old Disney stuff or old NASA t-shirts, and then all of a sudden some see like ‘Cool Hunter’ in the fashion industry, like Urban Outfitters, and all of a sudden they say : ‘We should flip some NASA-branded T-shirts’ “It’s kind of reverse engineering trends.”
Perhaps it was only after “cool kids” started wearing NASA T-shirts on the streets that designer brands picked them up and sold them back to them.
Hall, the Brooklyn-based creative director, said, in his opinion, that using the NASA logo has much more to do with branding what the logo represents than declaring one’s love for outer space.
He said it represented “the quintessential kind of American optimism that we can do anything.”
He added that it has no political affiliation and can be marketed to young liberals and rural conservatives alike, evoking the same nostalgia.
“People who work for brands like Heron Preston and Balenciaga are as fascinated by the fantasy of space travel as anyone. No one is immune to that level of nostalgia, so it makes sense that these brands would want to incorporate that into their own collections. He said.
It has happened with other logos and franchises, he points out, such as Balenciaga doing projects with ‘The Simpsons’ or Coach with Mickey Mouse.
“These enduring icons speak to everyone, regardless of socioeconomic status. Not everyone can relate to Heron Preston or Target, but everyone gets modern Americana from brands like NASA, Disney, Peanuts and The Simpsons.” “Things like NASA behave like this magical equivalent.”