Who is Viktor Bout, the Merchant of Death who would be exchanged for the imprisoned basketball player in Russia? | Brittney Griner | SUNDAY

Victor Bout at 55 years of age he is a vegetarian, fond of painting and classical music. A Russian who is imprisoned in USA and that he even has the sympathy of the judge who sentenced him. He is also known as the “Merchant of Death”, his case inspired a Hollywood movie. Currently, it is believed that he could return to Russiaafter being exchanged for the basketball player Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan.

Depending on who asks about him, his profile can be appreciated in a different way. Bout can be a fearless businessman or a gun-runner capable of selling its products to two sides of the same conflict without the slightest hesitation.

In 2005, “Lord of War” was released, a film starring Nicolas Cage. This film is largely based on the life of Bout, a former Russian air force officer who became famous selling weapons that were used in conflicts and wars in Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. His clients are said to have included the Liberian ruler Charles Taylor, the Libyan Moammar Gadhafi and both sides of the civil war in angola.

In these moments, a new chapter is being written in the life of the legendary and charismatic arms dealer detained by the United States for more than a decade. The former judge who sentenced him in 2011, Shira A. Scheindlin, told the AP Agency that she would not mind if Bout regained his freedom in an exchange of prisoners.

“You’ve served enough time for what you did in this case.the former New York federal judge said in an interview, noting that Bout, a vegetarian and classical music aficionado who is said to speak six languages, has served more than 11 years in US prisons.

How was the Merchant of Death arrested and sentenced?

Bout spent decades trafficking weapons until in late 2010, the DEA planted two undercover agents posing as members of the FARC to catch him. Finally, he was captured in a luxury hotel in Bangkok after having a conversation to close a fake millionaire arms deal. He was brought to the United States in November of that year.

The nickname “Merchant of Death” was coined by a senior official in the UK Foreign Office.

After the operation, in 2011 he was convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison for terrorism. Prosecutors said it became clear during the operation that he was ready to sell weapons for up to $20 million, including surface-to-air missiles intended to shoot down US helicopters. When that was mentioned during his sentencing, Bout yelled, “Whoa!Lies!”.

The charges against Bout were conspiracy to kill US citizens and officials, delivery of anti-aircraft missiles, and aiding a terrorist organization. For that, he has been serving his sentence at the United States Penitentiary in Marion, Illinois. He should be released in August 2029.

To date, Bout has maintained that he is innocent. He presents himself as a legitimate businessman who did not sell weapons.

Russian influence and innocence

Viktor Bout’s influence is so great that Russia remains interested in his release to this day. From the day of his arrest, this man had the support of high-ranking Russian officials. A Russian parliamentarian even testified when Bout was fighting to avoid being extradited from Thailand to the United States.

For Moscow, Bout is a victim. Last year, some of her paintings were exhibited in Russia.

His case dovetails nicely with Moscow’s argument that Washington seeks to oppress Russian citizens using questionable arguments. “From the high-profile case of Bout, a real ‘hunt’ of Americans by Russians arose around the world”, said the official newspaper Rossiiskaya Gazeta last year.

Russia describes his case as a human rights issue. His wife and his attorney said his health is deteriorating because of poor prison conditions, where foreign inmates don’t always have the same benefits as Americans.

Last month, Russia’s human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said: “We hope that our compatriot Viktor Bout will return to his homeland”.

Moskalkova claimed that the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Ministry of Justice were looking at whether Bout met the requirements to complete his sentence in Russia.

“We are constantly in dialogue to find ways to resolve this”, he stated.

USA. should I trade Bout for Griner?

“If you were to ask me today if I thought a 10-year sentence would be fair, I would say yes.”Scheindlin stated.

“He was given a harsh sentence”, added the former judge, who said that the American agents “they claimed that he had saidor” that he was aware that the weapons he was selling would kill Americans to get him the longest sentence possible.

“The idea of ​​trading it should not be unacceptable to our governmentScheindlin said. “It wouldn’t be a mistake to release it”.

At the same time, he opined that trading him for Griner would be “something troublesome”. Griner, a women’s NBA star and two-time US Olympic champion, was detained in February at a Moscow airport after police said she had found cannabis oil in her luggage. The US government said she was arrested for no reason, but Griner pleaded guilty to drug possession and is now awaiting sentencing for her.

Scheindlin claimed that Griner was arrested for something that “wouldn’t justify even five minutes in jail”.

Others think the same.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch published an editorial on July 9 saying that Bout illegally trafficked billions of dollars worth of weapons “to fuel wars around the world” and that he had “on his hands the blood of thousands” of people, while Griner “made a silly mistake carrying a small amount of cannabis, which did no harm to anyone”.

Griner could be sentenced to ten years in prison. Her guilty plea came as no surprise to those who know how prisoner swaps work, which are often preceded by a guilty plea.

For his part, former Marine Paul Whelan was arrested three years ago for espionage, an accusation that according to the United States is an invention.

In 2012 Scheindlin imposed on Bout the minimum sentence for his case, 25 years in prison. He said that he did it because he had no other choice.

Bout was believed to be worth $6 billion in 2008, when he was arrested in Bangkok. US authorities duped him into leaving Russia to negotiate the sale of what they described as “an astronomical arsenal, including hundreds of surface-to-air missiles, machine guns, sniper rifles, 10 million projectiles and five tons of plastic explosives”.

With information from AP.