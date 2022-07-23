If you are one of the lovers of Coca-Cola, you surely know that there is a wide variety of flavors of this drink. For you to start trying them all, we tell you where you can buy cherry and vanilla Coca-Cola.

There is no doubt that Coca-Cola is one of the drinks worldwide, as evidenced by its wide range of flavors that go from the ‘clear’ version to the one made with ginger. However, the most popular presentations are the Coca-Cola cherry and vanilla.

Although in Mexico, these versions of Coca-Cola enjoyed great popularity a few years ago, today it is difficult to get them in self-service stores because they are not manufactured in the country.

Where can I buy cherry and vanilla Coca-Cola?

If you live in Mexico City, you can go to the Coca-Cola Refreshing Center at Calle de la Palma 24, in the Historic Center of the capital. According to users, on the site you will be able to find the cherry version.

Another option is to order the cherry or vanilla version on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon or Mercado Libre, where you can find them in packages of 12 pieces for prices ranging from 350 to 500 pesos. You can even find them combined.

You can also look at international chain stores like Sam’s Club, which have the cherry version of Coca-Cola. Although at the moment it is out of stock.