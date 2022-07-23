When does the movie John Wick 4 premiere in Mexico: details of the action saga starring Keanu Reeves | MX | United States | USA | MEXICO

There is no doubt that the most famous action saga of today is John Wick, one of the most outstanding projects of the Canadian Keanu Reeves. However, after the conclusion of the third part, the fourth installment has been one of the most anticipated premieres after the start of the pandemic and that is why the first image of the actor filming the new movie has caused a stir among fans. of Mexico.

In the official Lionsgate account, the filming of ‘John Wick 4’ was confirmed, where we can see actor Keanu Reeves in a photo in a place full of candles and with the iconic set of the film, which will continue to expand, because There are still two films to go: 4 and 5, and a prequel in series format that will take place in ‘The Continental’, the famous hotel for paid assassins.

‘John Wick 4′: What will the fourth saga be about?

The fourth installment of the saga of the famous film will pick up where the third left us: with the betrayal of John Wickde by Winston (Ian McShane), who after resuming his position as the manager of ‘The Continental’ in New York and swears allegiance to the High Table.

Badly wounded and near death, Wick is picked up by the ‘King of the Bowery’ (Laurence Fishburne), the underground crime lord. The two decide to join forces to destroy the High Table.

In addition to the return of Keanu Reeves as John Wick, actor Laurence Fishburne has been confirmed as Bowery King, Ian McShane as Winston and Lance Reddick as Charon from The Continental hotel.

When does John Wick 4 premiere in Mexico?

Through a brief teaser, the producer and distributor Lionsgate has announced that John Wick 4 will be released on March 24, 2023. This is the international release date, but considering that the previous installment arrived in our country at the same time as in the United States, it is very likely that this will be the date for Mexico.

First official image in John Wick 4

Canadian actor Keanu Reeves maintains his permanence in the John Wick saga, and to the delight of his fans, his first image was revealed as the dangerous assassin in the fourth installment. Through social networks, Lionsgate shared the first image of the protagonist of the action and shooting franchise, one of the most anticipated films that will hit the big screen on May 22, 2023.

In this first glimpse of the tape, the “Bogeyman” is seen in his mystical environment surrounded by candles and with a lost look, although he could also be planning how to exact his revenge against the traitors.

John Wick 4 cast

In addition to Keanu Reeves, the cast of this fourth installment will be made up of Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, Clancy Brown Y Ian McShane. Also, the film will be directed by Chad Stahelski.