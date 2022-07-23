What to watch today on TV? Saturday July 23, 2022 | TV

13.20 / Movistar Classics

‘Easyrider’

USA, 1969 (94 minutes). Director: Dennis Hopper. Cast: Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper, Jack Nicholson.

I sure didn’t mean to, but Easy Rider became the symbol of an entire generation and, in a way, the quintessential cult film. A film with a tiny budget, shot against the tide, in crude and hasty ways, which hides an unusual barrage of lyricism in the almost delicate portrait of two classless and amoral protagonists, drawn under the aesthetics of the western: they ride, not on the backs of their horses , but on the metal of his Harley Davidsons. Along the way they intersect with the movement hippy and breathe the aromas of the beat generation, while trying to dodge the spears of a society that hates them as much as it fears them. Feverish and agitated, it convulses even more because of its load of open pessimism.

15.35 / Sundance

‘The Woman of the Mountain’

Kona fer í stríðaka. Iceland, 2018 (100 minutes). Director: Benedict Erlingsson. Cast: Halldóra Geirharðsdóttir, Jóhann Sigurðarson.

An excellent dramatic comedy that portrays a singing teacher who declares war on those who attack the environment, since she defends that the aluminum industry is polluting Iceland. A colorful and passionate proposal that, from the intelligence of a carefully structured script, works as a fable and also as an ecological wake-up call. In addition, he adds amusing contributions to the story, such as the creation of a kind of Greek choir that accompanies the adventures of the protagonist, with musicians and singers who interpret the soundtrack and who remain present in the shot to break the fourth wall.

17.30 / Neox

‘The werewolf’

The Wolfman. USA-UK, 2010 (125 minutes). Director: Joe Johnson. Cast: Benicio del Toro, Emily Blunt.

Joe Johnston’s attempt to revive the myth of the lycanthrope insists on the character’s tragic connotations, though it soon slips into the realm of melodrama. The story of him is drowned in the showiness of his special effects, although the effort to delve into the legendary components of the character is noticeable.

17.50 / Paramount Network

‘They live!’

Alive! USA, 1992 (120 minutes. Director: Frank Marshall. Cast: Ethan Hawke, Josh Hamilton, Vincent Spano.

On October 13, 1972, a Uruguayan plane carrying a group of students crashed in the Andes mountain range. The survivors had to face a terrible struggle to stay alive. Frank Marshall reconstructs his story in a somewhat superficial work, although shot firmly. The presence of Ethan Hawke enhances the function.

19.40 / TCM

‘The hunter’

The Deer Hunter. USA, 1978 (175 minutes). Director: Michael Cimino. Cast: Robert de Niro, Christopher Walken, Meryl Streep, John Cazale, John Savage.

Life in Vietnam depends on a shot, like that of the deer that Robert de Niro takes on his hunts. Everything smells fleeting in this devastating film, clinging to some friends who sense the death of their dreams; friends who wrap themselves in their traditions and ritualize their acts to cling to their affections, which they know are brittle, before the war destroys them. All this beats in this masterpiece, which travels through bucolic terrain in its first part to later explode in a wild wave of violence and despair.

20.00 / Divinity

Gala ‘Xacobeas in Concert’

Divinity broadcasts one of the great musical events this summer in Galicia, Jacobeans in Concert, held on July 15 on the port esplanade of the Pontevedra town of Marín. A show that brought together ten female artists from the national and international scene: Beatriz Luengo, Nia, Ana Mena, Ana Guerra, Tanxugueiras, Mala Rodríguez, Ainoa Buitrago, Eva B, Yoly Saa and Carolina Rubirosa.

21.00/ DMAX

Police work from the inside

the documentary series 091: Police Alert portrays the cases that agents deal with on a daily basis. In this installment, viewers will see how, in an effort to reduce irregular immigration, the Clandestine Immigration Response Brigade moves to Ceuta to support National Police operations. It will also portray the work of a team from the Air Resources Unit of the National Police in charge of monitoring drug trafficking in the area of ​​the Strait of Gibraltar.

21.30 / The 1

The future of the economy, in ‘Weekly Report’

The report the economy to come open the contents of Weekly report with an analysis of how the economic situation of Spain arises before an autumn that is expected to be complicated by high inflation. Later, theater dams will show the history of the Yeses theater company, from the old Yeserías prison, which this year will perform at the Almagro International Classical Theater Festival.

21.30 / The Sixth

Santiago Segura, guest on ‘laSexta noche’

This week, the space the sixth night It will have a table of experts in which the keys to the wave of fires that are devastating Spain will be analyzed. In addition, the program will feature the presence of the former president of the Junta de Comunidades de Castilla-La Mancha, José Bono, and the actor and director Santiago Segura, who has just released his new film, Father there is only one 3.

22.00 / Movistar Drama

‘Magnolia’

USA, 1999 (180 minutes). Director: Paul Thomas Anderson. Cast: Tom Cruise, Julianne Moore, Jason Robards, John C. Reilly, Philip Seymour Hoffman.

A full immersion in human relations. Paul Thomas Anderson addresses such a complex issue in this monumental work. Magnolia unravels several parallel stories, some of which will converge, in which inner torment and the search for forgiveness work as narrative engines. His somber images capture the lives of characters that move halfway between the pathetic and the moving, before whom the viewer must find their own emotional handles.

22.05 / The 2

‘Utoya. July 22’

Utoya 22. Norway, 2018 (93 minutes). Director: Erik Poppe. Cast: Andrea Berntzen, Aleksander Holmen, Brede Fristad, Ada Eide.

The only plane that shapes Utoya, July 22, a sequence shot of 77 minutes, goes far beyond a huge technical display. It shows, in the only possible way, the essence of horror, the tragedy experienced by the young people who participated in a youth camp on July 22, 2011 before the arrival of the extreme right-wing criminal Anders Breivik, who murdered 77 of them. A shocking film that also reflects, thanks to the commitment of its images, on the moral responsibility of any audiovisual product.

22.55 / WE ARE

‘The bird of happiness’

Spain, 1993 (114 minutes). Director: Pilar Miró. Cast: Mercedes Sampietro, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, José Sacristán.

After the blackness that gave off the excellent Beltenebros, Pilar Miró undertakes an intimate and emotional story, which follows in the footsteps of a mature woman on the verge of an emotional crisis. In search of herself and an unlikely happiness, she embarks on a journey that will lead her to meet her daughter-in-law, a young woman also caught up in yearnings and frustrations. A film that whispers everyday truths, supported by a magnificent work by Mercedes Sampietro and a beautiful photograph by José Luis Alcaine.

5.00 / The 1

Real Madrid-Barcelona, ​​friendly match in Las Vegas

Real Madrid and Barcelona take advantage of their US tour to play a friendly match that will serve to get in shape in the preseason. Although Xavi Hernández will not be on the Barça bench, the team will have new players such as Kessié and Christensen, awaiting the presence of Lewandowski. For his part, in Madrid the Belgian Eden Hazard aims to start and Rüdiger and Tchouaméni could debut.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.