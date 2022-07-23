What premieres will Marvel Studios have in 2023? What series will premiere on Marvel’s Disney Plus in 2023?

The deliveries can be seen in the cinema and in the streaming of Disney Plus

The year 2022 is not over yet and we have had great deliveries from Marvel Studios, both on the big screen and on the Disney Plus streaming platform.

Among them titles like Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, Moon Knight, Ms Marvel, Thor Love and Thunder, etc.

Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness: Dr. Stephen Strange opens a portal to the multiverse by using a forbidden spell. Now his team must face a threat that could destroy everything.

In Moon Knight we see Moon Knight, who is the alter-ego of Marc Spector, the wayward son of a rabbi with Israeli origins. Marc ends up becoming a born boxer and combat expert, thanks to strong military training.

On the other hand, we have the story of Ms Marvel, we meet Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old student who adores the universe of superheroes, and declares herself an unconditional fan of the members of the Avengers, mainly Captain Marvel.

Thor Love and Thunder, currently in theaters across the country, where we see the God of Thunder, is on a journey unlike anything he has faced in the past: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by an assassin from across the galaxy known as Gorr, the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), whose mission is the extinction of the gods.

What premieres will you have? Marvel Studios in 2023?

MARVEL STUDIOS, prepares us the following premieres: