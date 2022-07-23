What is Warner missing when it comes to building a shared universe for DC?

Today, consolegas, we are going to touch on a thorny issue and, in fact, certainly hackneyed, but one that has not stopped giving its tail on social networks and in the industry itself.

Ever since Marvel Studios began building their goose that lays the golden eggs, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Warner Bros., through DC Films, has tried to do the samebut with the characters of the rich imaginary of DC Comics.

It was a logical maneuver from the point of view of the audiovisual industry and, furthermore, it was not without a certain irony. The comic tradition continues to remember how much Marvel has turned its characters into mirrors of the protagonists of DC comics. Now, it is DC who tried to do the same on the big screen.

We could say that the genesis of this shared universe was the success of The Avengers. Warner’s “answer” to the 2012 movie would take 5 years to come and interestingly, it would also fall to Joss Whedonafter the departure of Zack Snyder.

We are getting ahead of ourselves. And it is that the problems in building this DC Extended Universe started earlyin Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Zack Snyder presented a clash between two characters who, despite being well known to every neighbor’s son, actually they didn’t have much tour on the big screen (those iterations, of course).

Starting the house from the roof

A henry cavill we had seen him in Man of Steel, but Ben Affleck came new to the DC Universe. There was a need for an introduction movie to the new iteration of Bruce Wayne, because all the fans came to enjoy it with Nolan’s Batman, played by Christian Bale.

The problem persists: only Superman and Wonder Woman had a solo movie before Warner released Justice League. This is like trying to build the attic of a house when only the basement has been built.

Aquaman, Cyborg, Flash and, as we have mentioned, Batman, arrived without a movie that presented them properly. If we go back to the example of Marvel, only Black Widow and Hawkeye arrived without having their own movie (The Incredible Hulk is part of the MCU, although Mark Ruffalo is not).

If there is something that Marvel has done very well, it is knowing how to interconnect their films. They may skip over the source material from the comics on many occasions, and of course they have their flaws, but they are putting details into you that lead to that massive crossover that generates more hype than the first pool day of the summer.

That narrative continuity is very scarce in the DC Extended Universe, and it is something that they need to change if they want to continue the franchise and satisfy both die-hard comic book fans and more “casual” viewers.

Of course, we cannot ignore that Zack Snyder had a family tragedy that caused him to leave the UEDC and cause the disaster that Whedon directed. Nor should we forget that Warner has a certain reputation for meddling in the affairs of DC Films and its writers.more than Disney at Marvel Studios.

The irony is that while I’m not a huge fan of Arrowverse superhero soap operas, DC had already managed to build a shared universe.

Whether due to rights or executive neglect, Warner missed a golden opportunity to do a crossover that went beyond a few television episodes and an Ezra Miller cameo.

Aquaman, The Flash batman (the one that was going to star Ben Affleck) and, perhaps, a movie about Cyborgshould have preceded Justice League.

The big question we’re left with, though, is: does DC really need to do the same thing Marvel is doing?

Independent movies like Joker or The Batman have shown be wonderful inclusions to this list of DC movieswithout the need to feed a sand monster that can collapse as soon as an executive short-circuits a decision.

We are talking about closed products that may or may not have (both will have) a sequel. Once the characters are established, it is possible to gauge whether a cross story can (and should) be created, depending on the interest of the people and the availability of those involved.

Looking to the immediate future, it remains to be seen what The Flash will mean for the future of the DC Extended Universe. The Andy Muschietti-directed film may become the basis for a new DC Extended Universe. Mind you, Ezra Miller has a one-way ticket to exile from DC.

There is also a ray of hope in James Gunn: The director of The Suicide Squad has surprised for good with his series of The Peacemaker, and is involved in new projects for DC.

DC has the potential and the characters to build a very interesting cinematic universe, and sufficiently differentiated from the tone of the MCU. Perhaps the new management of Warner Bros. Discovery will get this project to stop lurching.