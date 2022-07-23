What is the fate of Six (Ryan Gosling)?

MADRID, 23 Jul. (CultureLeisure) –

After its premiere a week ago in cinemas, ‘The invisible agent’, the new cinematographic bet of the Russo brothers, is now available on Netflix. The most expensive production on the platform, with a budget of more than 200 million dollars, narrates a espionage plot in which Ryan Gosling becomes the hunted hunter, being an agent looking for the CIA after discovering shady affairs of the organization. A game of cat and mouse in which Chris Evans and Ana de Armas also participate.

((ATTENTION: THIS NEWS CONTAINS SPOILERS))

Based on the bestseller by Mark Greaney, the film follows two opposing spies. One is Six (Gosling), who has been known as Agent Six of Project Sierra (an obscure initiative that uses lethal prisoners to carry out government assignments without leaving an official record) for the last 25 years. He joined the CIA in exchange for a reduction in his prison sentence.. At first, it is seen that Six is ​​destined to take a hit on a man who is doing some kind of information exchange.

Six forms a tandem with Dani (De Armas), who helps him when things go wrong. After deciding not to fire the shot he was ordered, Six ends up knocking her target down in the shadow of the fireworks. that explode. Before he dies, the man he didn’t shoot informs him that he too had been an agent of Sierra and that he was known as Four.

Gives you information on a USB stick that’s hidden in a coin on her necklace and warns him not to trust the corrupt Denny Carmichael (Regé-Jean Page). Four dies and Dani asks him what happened and he explains that the target was a Sierra member.

Six decides not to reveal the information to him. to Carmichael when he questions him. In a cyber cafe the agent discovers that the flash drive contains information about illegal CIA dealings that Carmichael is carrying out. Gosling’s character cannot fully access the data, since it is encrypted. Thus, decides to send the information to Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), his retired mentor, and Maurice Cahill (Alfre Woodard), also retired and suffering from terminal cancer.

The consequences are immediate, since having involved Fitzroy and Cahill causes Claire (Julia Butters), the Fitzroy’s niece, whom Six considered family, is kidnapped. The person in charge is the main antagonist of the film, agent Lloyd (Chris Evans), a Mustachioed psychopath known for his tendency to kill everyone who gets in his way.





Lloyd plans to use Claire as bait. for Fitroy to betray Six. He is attacked on the plane he is on and manages to get away after using the parachute of one of the assassins who tried to end his life. After an altercation with Lloyd, Dani saves Six from her, although he no longer trusts her, as he believes that she may also be corrupt. Six and Dani manage to find Cahill, whom they seek to team up with, but are attacked again. In the midst of chaos, Cahill sacrifices himself by blowing up his house so they have time to escape.

EVANS VS. gosling

Meanwhile, Dani and Six manage to find Claire, much to the relief of Fitzroy, who decides to sacrifice himself after Lloyd started shooting at his niece. In the end, comes the final fight between Six and Carmichael, which ends with the victory of the agent played by Gosling and the death of the villain played by Evans.

Taking advantage of Lloyd’s passing, All the blame falls on him, allowing Carmichael to continue his corruption. On the other hand, Claire, who has lost her uncle as Fitzroy also sacrificed himself after being shot by Lloyd, is taken to a secret location after making a deal with Dani.

Gosling’s character he is sent to prison, although it takes little time to escape. He manages to track down Claire’s whereabouts and manages to rescue her from the various thugs guarding the place. The two flee and leave the main thing pending, which is that Carmichael falls. With which it seems that Six’s destiny is to catch the rogue agent, something that would have to happen in a hypothetical second part, something that, at the moment, is not confirmed.