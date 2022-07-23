‘West Side Story’: Steven Spielberg premieres the great Christmas movie

the great manager steven spielberg fascinates with its long-awaited version of West Side Storya classic musical that he has loved since he was a child and that he has been able to reinvent while maintaining the magical essence of the original. It is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Spielberg signs a new adaptation of the musical classic West Side Story. A spectacular film that has a masterful soundtrack and has received four nominations for the Golden Globes. Steven Spielberg owed us a musical at the height of his genius as a filmmaker. After his slight flirtation with the genre in the very vindictive the color purple (1985), finally premieres his long-awaited adaptation of a fashion-proof classic. And it is that West Side Story It is considered one of the most brilliant musicals in history. A Broadway classic that was already adapted to the cinema in 1961 by Jerome Robbins Y Robert Wiseand which won ten Oscars. Related





Steven Spielberg wanted to give new life to this vibrant adaptation free of Romeo and Juliet which tells a story of street rivalries and first loves in New York in 1957. It was one of the first musicals that the great director discovered as a child, and it marked him forever.

He has told during the promotion of the film that the soundtrack disc was given to him by his parents when he was 10 years old. His father saw several montages of West Side Story throughout his life but, unfortunately, he passed away at the age of 103 when Spielberg was still editing his film and could not get to see it. That is why the film closes with the dedication “For Dad”, in homage to his memory.

West Side Story was created by a group of legendary names in musical history. The libretto signed it Arthur Laurentsthe music is from Leonard Bernsteinthe lyrics, of the recently disappeared Stephen SondheimY Jerome Robbins he created the concept and choreography, and directed the original cut (he also co-directed the first film adaptation).

On this occasion, Steven Spielberg has also surrounded himself with a great creative team. The script is signed by the great writer and playwright Tony Kushnerwho already collaborated with Spielberg on the extraordinary Munich (2005) and in Lincoln (2012). Justin Peck has choreographed the musical numbers, and the conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, Gustavo Dudamelhas directed the recording of the iconic soundtrack, full of classics, such as Maria either tonight.

In this reinvention, Spielberg has opted for a cast full of new faces with a great future ahead of them. Ansel Elgort Y Rachel Zegler They embody the main couple, Tony and María. They are accompanied, among others, Ariana DeBose like Anita, David Alvarez like Bernard, Mike Feist in the role of Riff and Josh Andres Rivera in Chinese. And it is necessary to highlight the presence of Rita Morenowho won an Oscar in the first film version playing Anita, and who at her splendid 90 years now plays Valentina, the owner of the store where Tony works.

A cast of the most choral to tell the story of the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, and the love that arises between two young people who challenge that hostility that, due to their different origins, would make their relationship impossible.

The reaction of international critics could not have been more positive. Not only does Spielberg’s virtuosity stand out behind the camera. It was to be expected that with a screenwriter like Tony Kushner, always so committed to minorities, the message that underlies this story would be reinforced. Because he reminds us that one of the great scourges of the United States is still racism.

The director has not only opted to maintain the melodramatic essence of the story and use his visual virtuosity to magnify it, he has also offers a contemporary reading, and highlights the discrimination suffered by Puerto Rican protagonists. Because the classics can continue to dialogue with our present. Steven Spielberg’s inventiveness is present from beginning to end in his West Side Story.