Warner released the first trailer for “Shazam 2”, the long-awaited movie from the DC universe

Warner launched this Saturday the first trailer of the second installment of “Shazam”, the long-awaited sequel that will be released on December 21, 2022. The film of the dc universe bring back to the big screen billy batsonone of the most beloved DC Comics characters among fans.

In the trailer for “Shazam, the fury of the gods” the actor can be seen Zachary Levi showing his most self-conscious side, assuring that he is not sure that he deserves his powers. In addition, the preview offers a first look at the villain, played by Helen Mirrenand one of his daughters, who are willing to get their powers back, which they believe were stolen.

The official synopsis details that the film continues the story of teenager Billy Batson who, by reciting the magic word “Shazam!”, transforms into an adult superhero, Shazam. Also that of his friends, who are going through personal problems as a result of their new lives as superheroes.

The film is directed by David F Sandberg and produced by peter saffron. Levi will once again wear Shazam’s skin, while Ash Angel He will play Billy Batson again. will be present too Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman; Adam Brody as the superhero Freddy; Ross Butler as the superhero Eugene; Meagan Good as the superhero Darla; DJ Cotron as the superhero Pedro; Grace Caroline Currey as Mary Bromfield; among others.

Avatar 2: another long-awaited sequel in December

The sequel to the ultra-popular Avatarwhich to this day continues to be the highest-grossing film in history, will be released on December 15 of this year with the title Avatar: The Way of Water, and will become the first of the four continuations that james cameron plan for your epic and sci-fi tale.

In the previews that were seen at CinemaCon, the well-known world of Pandoramain setting of the original film, whose oceans will be the leading environment of this installment.

https://content.jwplatform.com/previews/FcF9VKca-buQgiLVC

For filming, Cameron and his team developed new technologies – a hallmark of his career – that would allow them to shoot underwater scenes using the motion capture technique, which allows images to be digitally modified in post-production, a resource that in 2009 captivated millions with flesh and blood characters transformed into aliens in Avatar.

In this regard, the sequel will also feature the return of performers from the original such as Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, who will be added Michelle Yeoh and Kate Winsletin what will be his second collaboration with Cameron after his leading role in titanica.