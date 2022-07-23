Wanda Nara will be part of a television program in Argentina: the details

Wanda Nara will return to Argentine television. The announcement came through social networks where they shared the photo of the signing of the contract.

The businesswoman will travel to the country to be part of Who is the mask?the big musical show where different artists will show their musical skills hidden by costumes.

I also read: Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi face crisis rumors: he declares his love for her in each post and she ignores him

She will be one of the four figures who will be in charge of revealing who is behind the different characters and, together with the public, will choose the best performances of each gala.

Wanda Nara will be part of an Argentine television program. (Photo: Capture / elejercitodelam).

“I am very excited to return to Argentine television with such a successful reality worldwide. I love being part of the family channel with a project that generates a new challenge in my career”, he expressed.

The details of the program in which Wanda Nara will participate

Who is the mask? will be issued by phone Starting in September, it will be hosted by Natalia Oreiro and will feature the participation of 24 figures. There the jury has to test their abilities to find out who is the famous person behind the disguise.

Before each show, the contestants are presented with some information that gives clues about their identity using a distorted voice. The format was a success in the United States, Spain, Chile, Uruguay, Colombia and Mexico.

China Suárez and Benjamín Vicuña participated in the cycle in the Uruguayan version

In May Eugenia la China Suárez and Benjamín Vicuña participated in the cycle Who is the mask? in the Uruguayan version. The actress generated fury after appear disguised as ice cream to interpret “Libre soy”, by Frozen. No one on the jury could guess who it was.

When risking names, they said Tini Stoessel, louisana lopilato and even Sofia Vergara. During his second appearance, sang “Let it be” by The Beatles but ended up being eliminated from the contest and had to reveal his identity. When she took off her ice cream costume, she left the audience and the “investigators” speechless.

China next to the jury of “Who is the mask?” (Photo: Instagram / lamascarauy).

For his part, the actor got the broom costume and only a jury could guess his identity. Although he was quickly eliminated, he shocked all the viewers with his voice. intoned “Of light music” by Soda Stereo and tuned up quite a bit.

Benjamín Vicuña was a broom in “Who is the mask” Chile version. (Photo: Chilevision)

“I congratulate you, the format is incredible, the energy that is given, the public, playing for a while after so much trouble is great. good also because make these programs so powerful, entertain the family. So nothing, happy to enjoy. Grand jury, the best ”, exclaimed Vicuña at his farewell.