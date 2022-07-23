Wanda Nara will be a jury in a Telefe program – News

Wanda Nara returns to Argentine television. Through social networks, the announcement was made with the novelty, where a photo of the businesswoman signing the contract was disseminated. The model will return to the country to be part of Who is the mask?, a musical show in which the participants must Show off your musical skills through a costume.

The reality show will be part of the grid of phone and it is estimated that its premiere will be in September. Wanda will be one of the four figures that will be in charge of revealing who is behind the disguised characters. Together with the public, they will select the best performances of each gala.

The photo with the signing of the contract was spread by the account of Twitter of LAM, the program that Ángel de Brito hosts on America TV.

“I am very excited to return to Argentine television with such a successful reality show worldwide. I love being part of the family channel with a project that generates a new challenge in my career”, expressed Wanda.

Who is the mask? It will be led by Natalia Oreiro and 24 figures will participate. The jury will have to be very skillful to find out who is the famous behind the costume

Previously, the participants must present themselves with some data that gives clues about your identity through a distorted voice. It is a new format that will be part of the programming of phone and that it was a success in other countries, such as the United States, Spain, Chile, Uruguay, Colombia and Mexico.

Eugenia “China” Suárez and Benjamín Vicuña participated in the Uruguayan version of the show. At that time, the actress created a stir when she appeared disguised as ice to interpret “Libre soy” of Frozen and no one could guess who it was. The jury risked names like Tini Stoessel, Luisana Lopilato and even Sofía Vergara.

On the other hand, Vicuña disguised herself as a broom and only one person on the jury could guess his identity. Despite having been eliminated, everyone was shocked by his tone of voice when interpreting “De musica light” by Soda Stereo and he tuned quite well.

