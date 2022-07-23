Vince McMahon Retires as WWE Chairman and CEO, a Massive Change in Pro Wrestling

The most important person in the history of professional wrestling is handing over the reins. Vince McMahon is retiring as WWE Chairman and CEO, it was announced on Friday.

In a WWE press release, the 76-year-old McMahon further announced that his daughter Stephanie and current WWE Chairman Nick Khan will take over as co-CEOs. Stephanie, who has been acting as interim CEO, will also take over as president, according to McMahon’s statement.

“Over the years, it has been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, excite you, surprise you and always entertain you,” McMahon’s statement read. “I’d like to thank my family for contributing mightily to our success, and I’d also like to thank all of our superstars and employees past and present for their dedication and passion for our brand. Most importantly, I’d like to thank our fans for letting us in.” in their homes every week and be their choice of entertainment.

At 77, time for me to retire.

Thank you, WWE Universe.

Then. Now. Forever. Together. #WWE #thankful — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 22, 2022

The announcement comes as a huge surprise, and McMahon’s retirement represents a massive change in the world of professional wrestling, where he has been a fixture since buying WWE from his father in the 1980s. McMahon turned WWE into a billion-dollar brand with global reach, a promotion that has stood its ground for decades against its competition.

However, the last few months have been difficult for the executive and WWE. On June 17, McMahon resigned from his role as chairman and CEO in the wake of a Wall Street Journal report that revealed an investigation by WWE’s board of directors into a secret $3 million payment made by McMahon to a former WWE paralegal. WWE. Stephanie took over as Interim CEO.

But at the time, McMahon still retained his role as WWE’s chief creative officer, and sources told ESPN that McMahon’s resignation was more for visual appeal. The statement issued on Friday to WWE investors has much more finality.

“I have great confidence in the continued success of WWE, and I leave our company in the capable hands of an extraordinary group of Superstars, employees and executives, in particular, both President and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and Co-CEO Nick Khan,” said the statement. McMahon’s statement: “As the majority shareholder, I will continue to support WWE in any way I can. My personal thanks to our community and business partners, shareholders, and Board of Directors for their guidance and support over the years.”

WWE also announced on Friday that McMahon’s son-in-law and husband of Stephanie, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, would be returning to the company as head of talent relations, though it wasn’t immediately clear if that is related to McMahon’s retirement. The Wall Street Journal followed up with another report on alleged McMahon wrongdoing on July 8. The newspaper reported that the board was investigating $12 million paid to four former WWE employees or contractors to silence allegations of sexual misconduct by McMahon.

The $12 million included an alleged $7.5 million to a former WWE wrestler who claimed McMahon forced oral sex on her, demoted her and then did not renew her contract in 2005 after she resisted further sexual encounters with him.

McMahon leaves behind a complicated legacy, riddled with scandals, including charges that he provided his wrestlers with steroids imposed on him by the United States government in 1994. A jury found McMahon not guilty.

In the late 1990s, McMahon, who also worked in front of the camera as a broadcaster for years, became a key on-screen character during one of the hottest periods in WWE history. His villainous boss character, Mr. McMahon, taking on blue-collar anti-hero “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is one of the most memorable storylines in WWE history. The rivalry helped WWE outdo rival WCW, the rival promotion that WWE later purchased.

WWE’s two main television shows, Raw and SmackDown, have been among the highest-rated cable shows since the 1990s.