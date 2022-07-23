video games | Twitter | Streamers | All about TortillaLand 2: date, participants and how to see the adventure of Ibai Llanos and AuronPlay in Minecraft | Spain | Mexico | USA | TECHNOLOGY

The streamers of the moment do not stop and, after big events like The Evening of the Yearthe second edition of TortillaLand is coming soon, bringing together famous content creators like Ibai Llanos and Auronplay for a game of Minecraft.

If you like to watch the content of various streamers on Twitter, imagine seeing them gathered on a single large server playing one of the funniest video games of the moment. This will be possible thanks to TortillaLand, the minecraft server that welcomes over a dozen creators Spanish-speaking in an event for hours of gameplay. This year, it’s about the second edition of the meeting. Here we tell you everything about TortillaLand 2.

Date of TortillaLand 2

Through its official Twitter account, TortillaLand has confirmed that the second edition will be the next August 14.

Oh, I forgot.

TortillaLand 2 opens its doors on August 14. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/PHvoJ0ZsIg — TortillaLand 2 (@Tortilla_Land) July 12, 2022

Participants

These are all the confirmed streamers so far, led by AuronPlay. More are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks until the event premieres.

DJMario

Karchez

Axozer

The Mariana

Spreen

barbeq

Byyin

AriGameplays

Race

Carola

pole

auronplay

John Guarnizo

Ibai Llanos

focus

Mayichi

aroyitt

Reborn

Tanizen

barcagamer

8cho

Where to watch TortillaLand 2

There is no single official stream of TortillaLand 2 planned, but rather viewers will be able to choose from the personal channels of Twitch and YouTube of the participants who prefer.

What is known about the TortillaLand server

This year, the server has a technical rule that prevents users from spending more than four hours insidethat is, after this time, will be automatically kicked out and they will not be able to re-enter until the next day.

More technical details about the server and its functionality during TortillaLand 2 will be revealed in the coming weeks.