Verstappen beats the Ferraris in the FP3 of the French GP

Max Verstappen leads the third session of free practice for the French Grand Prix. The Dutchman was intractable and beats Sainz and Leclerc before qualifying. Alonso was 7th.

start of session

Sergio Pérez was the first rider to go out on the track after a bad first day at Paul Ricard, where he could only finish sixth and tenth in the two free practice sessions.

The pilots took the first session calmly, only six pilots came out on the track in the first minutes of the session.

Max Verstappen, on medium tyres, was the first to set the fastest lap in this session, with a time of 1’32”837. However, the times were still far from optimal and similar to those seen yesterday in FP2.

Lewis Hamilton, on soft tyres, set his first time with a difference over Verstappen of 1”784 seconds. The British did not explain it to him when the difference was communicated by radio.

Confirmation of sanctions

Throughout the session the news was confirmed that Carlos Sainz will change his entire engine and would have a penalty that will make him start from the bottom of the grid. It would not be the only Ferrari engine that would penalize, since Kevin Magnussen has also changed his engine and will accompany Sainz in the last positions.

The first symptoms of ‘porpoising’, a problem which was not seen in the two sessions on Friday, made an appearance after the twenty minutes of the session. Pierre Gasly or George Russell, among others, had to deal with this problem.

Despite the fact that Fernando Alonso set the sixth fastest time in the opening moments, the local team was working hard on their two cars as they were still not comfortable at Paul Ricard.

Lewis Hamilton he mounted a new set of soft tires to try to get closer to the drivers in front and he succeeded. The seven-time champion set a time of 1’33”255, this time being four tenths slower than Verstappen’s.

Final laps on soft tires

With twenty minutes to go, Charles Leclerc started to ride fast, as he hadn’t done so in the entire session, and he was a tenth of Verstappen’s time on his first attempt.

Carlos Sainz He started on used tires and was able to beat Verstappen’s time, with a time of 1’32”626. However, this time did not last Max Verstappen He rode the soft ones for the first time and on his first attempt he achieved a 1’32”272.

Fernando Alonso did not test the soft tires until the end of the session. With five minutes remaining, the #14 put on a set of soft tires to improve his lap and finish in seventh position.

In the end, nobody could beat Max Verstappen’s lap and the Dutchman finished the last session before qualifying at Paul Ricard as the fastest driver.

Sainz and Leclerc were unable to overtake him, falling immediately behind the Red Bull driver. Fernando Alonso was seventh.

The best Formula 1 products Formula 1 2022 Electronic Arts

amazon.es €59.99 Fernando Alonso BWT Alpine F1 Team Official Kappa

amazon.es €75.00 Red Bull F1 Ceramic Mug Mug Time ideas, creativity & customization

amazon.es €24.21 Motorsport is my therapy t-shirt Motorsport Fan Gear And Co

amazon.es €17.99 Miniature F1 Tire Keychain, 6-Pack ADDLIVE

amazon.es €13.99 How to make a car – Adrian Newey Dome Books

amazon.es €26.55 Formula 1 – Mechanics Laboratory Clementoni

amazon.es €29.82 LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE #51 1677 pieces LEGO

amazon.es €144.95 Formula 1 heartbeat T-shirt amazon

amazon.es €16.95 McLaren F1 2022 – 1432 pieces LEGO

amazon.es €172.00 Logitech G29 Driving Force Steering Wheel Logitech G

amazon.es €274.93 BMW Puma shoes ideal for driving COUGAR

amazon.es €41.42

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io