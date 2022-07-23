TV programs tonight, 23 July 2022: channel by channel schedules

Saturday evening has arrived, for many an opportunity to relax even in the height of summer: here are the TV programs on the air

Saturday night for many means relaxation, even in the height of summer, so it can be useful to know which TV programs are on the air. Raiuno and Canale 5 focus on two reruns suitable for the whole family, “The Voice Senior” And “The record show“. Those who love series full of twists will appreciate “Agatha Christie“, At the start on Sky.

What to watch on TV tonight: the programs not to be missed on 23 July

The programming of the main free-to-air and pay channels in prime time: here’s what to watch on TV.

Rai1 – 9.20 pm The Voice Senior TALENT SHOW

New appointment with the reruns of the second edition of the talent show hosted by Antonella Clerici aired last November. The protagonists of the competition are the singers over 60, ready to test themselves in front of the public and the jury. The latter is composed of Clementino, Orietta BertiGigi D’Alessio and Loredana Bertè, who in the first six episodes will become part of their teams.

Rai2 – 9.20 pm The rule of the three wives FILM

Films with Kelly Rutherford, Erin Karpluk, Kate Corbett, Joris Jarsky, Brett Donahue. Alison’s world collapses when her husband loses his life in a car accident. It turns out that the man has been murdered, but soon after that Alison is not the only one to mourn his death. The man has gone away taking with him so many secrets.

Rai3 – 9.20 pm The factory of the world NEWS ‘

“The weight of things“. Second of the three episodes in replication of the story edited by Marco Paolini and Telmo Plevani, which starts from a study in which it is estimated that the weight of man-made artifacts in 2020 exceeded the total weight of plants, animals and humans at world. So how can we balance the impact on nature in order to safeguard it?

Rete4 – 9.20 pm Grand Hotel Excelsior FILM

Films with Adriano Celentano, Enrico Montesano, Carlo Verdone, Diego Abatantuono, Eleonora Giorgi. The stories of different characters intertwine at the Grand Hotel Excelsior. The owner Taddeo, a man with a shy and upright character, gets romantically involved with Ilde, one of the customers who would like to take his own life following a disappointment in love. The waiter Egisto, now a widower, organizes a staging on the occasion of the arrival in the hotel of his daughter Adelina, who is studying in a Swiss boarding school and thinks that her father is actually a wealthy businessman – the man in fact he always lied.

Canale5 – 9.20 pm The record show VARIETY

Gerry Scotti leads the eighth edition of the program which sees protagonists men and women from all over the world ready to challenge their limits through spectacular tests. Which of them will be able to make history and enter their name in the Guinness World Record? Emotions are truly guaranteed.

Italia1 – 9.20 pm Superman and Louis TV SERIES

After years of dealing with megalomaniac supervillains, monsters ravaging Metropolis and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human raceMan of Steel aka Clark Kent and Lois Lane come face to face with one of their biggest challenges ever: coping with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Events not to be missed on Sky: the most interesting programs

In reply at 9.15 pm on Sky Uno the last episode of “4 hotels”, In which we will see Bruno Barbieri a Ischia: the north of the island welcomes travelers into social life, the south offers nature and relaxation. To unite the two souls there is the crystalline sea.

Among the programs on air at 9.15 pm on Sky Investigation “Agatha Christie – The infernal series”: Hercule Poirot, a retired Belgian gendarme passionate about intrigues and related investigations, receives a mysterious letter signed by ABC announcing a murder in the town of Andover. Poirot warns Scotland Yard. The murder takes place. It will only be the first of a long series of crimes.

Sky programs for those who love cinema

Those looking for a funny comedy will appreciate “Bed friends“, Broadcast at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno, with Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis, Jenna Elfman, Patricia Clarkson, Woody Harrelson. Jamie and Dylan broke up with their respective partners. For Dylan, starting over may seem easy: he was offered to leave Los Angeles for New York where he could become the art director of GQ magazine. The headhunter who contacted him is Jamie. Dylan is hired and Jamie will get an extra bonus if he doesn’t quit his job for at least a year. The two decide to have sex when they feel like it without any sentimental involvement, but not everything will go as they would have expected.

It will not fail to give emotions “The world to come“, Broadcast at 21 on Sky Cinema Romance (channel 307), with Katherine Waterston, Casey Affleck, Vanessa Kirby, Christopher Abbott. Abigail lives with her husband in New York State. Together they run a farm and endure the mourning of a daughter who died prematurely. Abigail manages to put the pain behind her thanks to Tallie, an unhappily married young woman



