Travis Barker shows off the $ 205k “dream car”: the classic Buick GNX rocker wife Kourtney Kardashian surprised him with

TRAVIS Barker posted two Instagram stories highlighting his prized 1987 Buick GNX.

The GNX from the famous musician was a surprise gift from his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

The GNX title of this vintage vehicle stands for “Grand National Experimental”.

It is fair to say that Buick’s “experiment” with the car was a success, as Kourtney Kardashian paid $ 205k to give the whip to her husband.

Barker shared details about his Buick GNX during a home video tour for Architectural Digest in May.

The Blink-182 drummer said: “It is [Buick GNX] really only in the best conditions. It only has 600 miles on it.

“They just made it [Buick GNX] in 1987. It is just one of the most sought after cars. Kourt gave it to me for my birthday. Best birthday present ever.

Barker added: “I usually drive all my old cars, but I have to drive this one as a kid and I only drive it on special occasions. For example, it came with the factory sticker on the passenger door.

“It [Buick GNX] it came with all the plastic still on it, but I also get the feeling that you only live once, and you have to drive them, you have to enjoy them.

One of Barker’s two Instagram stories gave the internet a rare glimpse of the drummer taking his GNX for a spin through an inside perspective.

The in-vehicle Instagram story shows two blurry dice hanging from Barker’s rearview mirror.

Fuzzy dice became an engine accessory after WWII pilots placed a pair of dice on the dashboard for good luck before missions.