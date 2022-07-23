Trailer, poster and release date for John Wick 4: Chapter 4 with Keanu Reeves

This Saturday may be the day of superheroes at San Diego Comic Con, which is being held again in person throughout this week, but yesterday Friday was, without a doubt, the day of John Wick, Well, the saga starring Keanu Reeves gave fans everything they were waiting for: the trailer, the release date and new images of chapter 4.

Although the new trailer does not give many details about the plot either, it does serve to see the return of Laurence Fishburne, who, as he did in the Matrix saga, here also works as a kind of “teacher” for the character of Reeves, and seeing Bill Skarsgård’s character for the first time, who appears to be an important member of The High Table.

VIDEO John Wick: Chapter 4 Trailer

But if there is something in the trailer that is going to interest fans a lot, in addition to the confirmation that in this film Reeves is going to continue unleashing his ability to leave anyone who approaches him ironed, it is the release date of John Wick: Chapter 4, which will hit theaters on March 24, 2023.

a date that can also be seen on the first movie poster that, to the surprise of all those who were on the Comic Con presentation panel, Reeves himself was in charge of distributing it. In it you can see John Wick with some nunchucks ready to fight.

And if these news were not enough, Lionsgate has also released the first images from the film. in which you can see in much more detail some of the characters of the same.

In this gallery that we leave below you can see the characters played by Bill Skarsgard, Donnie Yen, Clancy Brown and Lawrence Fishburne, in addition to new images of Keanu Reeves himself at different times in the film.

New images of John Wick: Chapter 4 ( 8 images)

Little is known about the plot of the new installment of the John Wick saga, although from what it seems in the trailer, this fourth chapter is going to give the fans what the fans expectthat is to say many cakes and great martial arts fights starring Keanu Reeves.

On the other hand, in addition to continuing the story starring Reeves, Lionsgate recently announced the new spin-off movie of John Wick starring Ana de Armas and which will be titled Ballerina.