Tom Hanks 1975 Fiat 128 For Sale

The Fiat 128 is perhaps most famous for the fact that Enzo Ferrari used one of them as his daily driver for many years. The car you see here is famous for another reason: It belongs to Tom Hanks, who used it in the 2017 movie. The charge.

Hanks is a well-known car guy who has owned a variety of vehicles over the years, and we recently showed off his custom Airstream Model 34 and FJ40 Land Cruiser.

Fast Facts – Tom Hanks Fiat 128

The Fiat 128 was a revolutionary car for its time, it was equipped with an engine devised by former Ferrari engine designer Aurelio Lampredi with the rest of the car designed by the great Dante Giacosa.

Designed to be an affordable blue-collar car, the lightweight Fiat 128 succeeded in its mission, with over 3,000,000 built between 1969 and 2003, when production in Yugoslavia finally ceased.

Like the British Mini, the Fiat 128 has a transversely mounted four-cylinder engine driving the front wheels, the layout used in almost all compact cars today.

The 128 you see here were used in the 2017 movie “The Post” starring Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep. Hanks came to own the car after photographing it wrapped up and is now offering it for sale.

Revolutionary new design

When the British Motor Corporation introduced the Mini in 1959, it shocked the automotive world. The car was small, as the name implies, but the reason the car establishment was unsuspecting was the engine. Or rather how the engine was installed.

Led by Alec Issigonis, the BMC engineering team installed the engine transversely, or laterally, in the front of the Mini and designed it to share a channel with the gearbox that drives the front wheels through a cleverly designed differential.

This means you no longer need an underfloor driveshaft or bulky rear axle. This resulted in more interior space, a simpler drivetrain and, as an unexpected bonus, the car became a huge success in the rally world.

Fiat 128

In the 1960s, many automakers built their own front-wheel drive and front-wheel drive cars. In the late 1960s, Italian car giant Fiat owned the car you see in development, the 128.

In many ways, the Fiat 128 is an improvement on the design of the original Mini. The radiator was in the front rather than the side, for example, giving you plenty of cool airflow. The gearbox and engine had separate oil sumps, and the engine/gearbox/clutch was much easier to work on.

The single-cylinder, overhead-cam four-cylinder engine was also more advanced, thanks in no small part to the fact that it was designed by former Ferrari engine designer Aurelio Lampredi, the man who created the company’s first Ferrari V12 and many of the company’s early Formula 1 races. Engines.

It uses 128 lightweight steel monocoque designs with a mostly flat floor inside and surprisingly roomy interior space. Over the course of production from 1969 to 2003, the Fiat 128 was built or assembled in 11 countries, including Italy, Argentina, Egypt, Spain, Serbia, Yugoslavia, Morocco, Colombia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Poland.

Several versions will be offered, including a simple two-door, a larger four-door, a five-door station wagon and even a two-door station wagon. Engines included the 1,116 cc and 1,290 cc versions of the same Model IV.

More than 3 million models of the Fiat 128 will be built and can still be seen on the streets of many of the countries where they were assembled decades ago.

Shown here is the 1975 Fiat 128

As mentioned above, this Fiat 128 is a popular character in its own right thanks to its inclusion in the 2017 film. The chargeStarring Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep.

The car was repainted in a lighter green film and has since been repainted in a darker shade of the same colour. A few tweaks were made to the car including the new grille and some (now reversed) tweaks under the hood to change the engine which never happened.

The vehicle will now be auctioned live at Bring A Trailer outside of Santa Monica, California. The entire amount of the sale, including the BaT buyer fee, will be donated. Southern California Public Radio (SCPR) a registered 501(c)(3) charity based at KPCCY, LAist.com, and LAist Studios.

If you want to read more about the car or register to bid you can visit the list here.

Photos provided by Bring a Trailer







































Photos provided by Bring a Trailer