To play Ken: Ryan Gosling’s radical change of look in new “Barbie” movie

surprise caused the sudden and radical change of look that actor Ryan Gosling madewho in the framework of his new role in the live action film of “Barbie”, will play Kenthe partner of the popular doll, and a role in which she had to platinum her hair, how could they catch some paparazzi

These cameras managed to record the interpreter walking down the street, wearing a relaxed look, with casual clothes and a cap on his head, but despite the fact that he had a low profile, The color of her hair quickly caught our attention.so the images spread instantly on social networks.

The interpreter’s participation in the film has not yet been made official, and according to Entertainment Weekly, was still in talks to join the project. Nevertheless, This new and unprecedented look would shed light on her future and confirm her presence in the film.

The film, will be directed by Greta GerwigY will star actress Margot Robbie in the role of Barbie, the famous interpreter of Harley Quinn in the different DC tapes.

In addition, the cast would also be made up of the actors Simu Liu, America Ferreira, Kate McKinnon and Alexandra Shipp. For now, a release date has not been announced, but the shooting of the film will begin soon.