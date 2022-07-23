“Thor: Love and Thunder”: there are already more than 1 million Peruvians who have seen the new Marvel Studios movie nnda nnrt | THE PRESS
Thor: Love and Thunder It is probably the most important film of Marvel Studios. Less than a month after being released in theaters, this installment has taken 1 million Peruvians to the cinema, and this figure continues to increase day by day. This film is directed by the New Zealander Taika Waititi, who presents us with a story of two Thor, in a superheroic adventure, going through the path of drama and romance with battles to save the Universe.
For the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, what happened between Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Jane Foster comes to the screen. And it does so in a tender journey about coexistence, intimate connections and love as a deep emotional and spiritual bond. It is, in fact, Thor’s love for Jane that triggers the main point of the film. And also a correct decision to endow the character with a new substance and unknown power.
But there is still more, and in this note we give you 5 reasons to run to the movies and see “Thor: Love and Thunder”:
- The first thing to know is that this movie is supremely funny. Just as he did in Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Waititi brings his distinctive voice. His formula balances ironic tone with adventure, prioritizing comedy over action.
- The other important thing is that this is not really Jane’s story. Disney talks a lot about how Jane wields the God of Thunder’s hammer, Mjolnir, and has become a superhero called Mighty Thor. True, but this is still a movie about Thor!
- In this installment, Hemsworth does better than ever to make his character the most humane, down-to-earth, and handsome of the gods, a normal guy except when he’s saving the world.
- The appearance of Christian Bale; not satisfied with bringing Natalie Portman back, the New Zealand director opted for another award-winning actor, Christian Bale, who gets into the skin of the villain Gorr, “the Butcher of Gods”, who seeks the extinction of all deities, for a personal revenge. Although this version somewhat resembles the evil Voldemort, in reality the comic book version does so even more. A gray, dark and almost noseless being; however, on the tape they decided to change the character a bit to avoid so many comparisons.
- The Impact Soundtrack. If something distinguished “Thor: Ragnarok”, in addition to its humor, without a doubt the music was another determining factor. So for this new installment, his director wanted to take that element much further. “We just wanted to spend as much money as we could on some songs. It has always been a dream of mine. The whole aesthetic around the movie we always wanted to be this loud, colorful palette, like spray-painted vans in the ’80s and rock album covers,” Waititi said. That’s why in “Thor, love and thunder”, in addition to including songs from Guns N’ Roses, it also has various bands and soloists from the 80s to accompany each of the scenes of this new film. Among the songs that fans can enjoy while watching the God of Thunder fighting to save the world are Enya’s “Only Time”, “Welcome To The Jungle”, “Paradise City”, “Sweet Child O’ Mine” or “November Rain”. »; as well as Michael Raphael’s “Fighting”; ABBA’s “Our Last Summer” and “Family Affair.” A curious fact is that even Taika Waititi himself performs a song.