“Thor: Love and Thunder”: there are already more than 1 million Peruvians who have seen the new Marvel Studios movie nnda nnrt | THE PRESS

Thor: Love and Thunder It is probably the most important film of Marvel Studios. Less than a month after being released in theaters, this installment has taken 1 million Peruvians to the cinema, and this figure continues to increase day by day. This film is directed by the New Zealander Taika Waititi, who presents us with a story of two Thor, in a superheroic adventure, going through the path of drama and romance with battles to save the Universe.

For the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, what happened between Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Jane Foster comes to the screen. And it does so in a tender journey about coexistence, intimate connections and love as a deep emotional and spiritual bond. It is, in fact, Thor’s love for Jane that triggers the main point of the film. And also a correct decision to endow the character with a new substance and unknown power.

But there is still more, and in this note we give you 5 reasons to run to the movies and see “Thor: Love and Thunder”: