This summer, set the table in style with Ikea tableware

When we have an event at home, we love to receive guests properly and make them feel at home. However; How can we decorate the table for a special occasion without falling into a very formal or too serious style? So with the new tableware what we count in Ikeathe same ones that offer us a simple proposal to set the table in an original, elegant and fresh way to everyone’s taste.

For detail-oriented people, each element plays an important role and, for this reason, we always think of new ways to surprise and make the environment perfect harmony. So, what better than a nice table decoration to achieve it? Views for everyone in a more than succulent way for everyone, it is a new collection that Ikea wanted to show its most colorful and modern side. The best of all? At prices more than low.

You can prepare the decoration of your table with the ideas of Ikea

Thus, being able to convert our house into a fresher, happier, lighter environment is one of the best ideas we can have. One of the keys to achieving that summer mode at home is to introduce elements relevant decorative and the idea is to do it without the need for large investments. It is what is seen with the Ikea store, which has brought to our home, dining room and living room more than stylish design solutions for each one.

Given this, what we observe is that the Swedish store has in its catalog a wide variety of dishes and tableware so that you can choose the one you like best according to your tastes and needs, plates that not only perfectly fulfill their functionality but in many cases will provide a decorative touch and incredible style to the table. We have loved, for example, the model enthusiasm that does not reach 24 euros.

Entusiasm crockery for 10 euros from Ikea and other proposals

As we say, the table is the space where you have breakfast, lunch and dinner with your family or with your guests. For this reason, it must also be adapted to each season, and summer is no exception. How are you going to stack dark, muted colored dishes? Better to do it from what is alive and clear with Ikea thanks to the Entusiasm plate collection, which is seen as one of the best ideas that we can place at the moment.

We are talking, in this case, of a set of four plates in different designs with a unique style and that costs 10 euros. That is, each of the dishes costs only 2.50 euros. It is a very summer tableware with a diameter of 18 centimeters and blue and white, with different motifs. Suitable for use in dishes to serve salads and appetizers, because it combines perfectly with the green leaves of lettuce and the red of the tomato.

The rustic looking Ombonad plate set

In the same way that changing the cover of an armchair makes it look new, changing the crockery and the elements that we use at the table can give your meals a new sensation. In those, at Ikea they know that storing seasonal tableware will evoke, every year, when you take it out, a unique summer sensation. That is why we are going to see ideas like this other tableware, the model Ombonadwhich evokes a new and avant-garde style for everyone at home.

We are talking, in this case, about what is a set of Ombonad plates that has a rustic look and timeless, in an elegant dark gray tone. What we see is greater minimalism, elegance and rustic materials that are part of the Ikea style collection. Towards this, the craftsmanship of these pieces evokes summer, nature, respect for traditions and a commitment to the world. The price of the set of 2 units costs 14 euros.

The most classic series of Oftast plates, glasses and cutlery in white

From quick weekday breakfasts to candlelit dinners, Ikea has everything you need. We see it from other samples that can evoke more classic styles such as the Oftast tableware, which combines functionality with a variety of styles so you can set the table just the way you like it. And candlelight dinners taste better when you know that when you’re done, you can put all the dishes in the dishwasher, right?

We speak, in this way, of a series that is made up of pieces classic white color very nice and cheap. Made in tempered glass dishwasher and microwave safe, these pieces look fantastic on the table. Or you can combine Oftast bowls and plates with other designs to set the table in a style all your own. The plates are priced at 0.75 euros and the complete set of 3 plates, glasses and cutlery is priced at €17.25.