This is what Sofía Vergara looked like in her youth as a model

Today, Sofia Vergara is synonymous with comedy, acting and beauty. His triumphant journey in the successful series modern-family It catapulted her to world stardom, becoming an icon in her native country and a reference for any lover of modern comedy.

Like almost any actor, his first steps were taken in the world of advertising. The young Sofía would appear in a Pepsi commercial at the end of the 80s. Her dazzling beauty led her to quickly become an advertising model, getting more and more job options. She would later reach her stage on open television, being the presenter of several programs.

With his move to Los Angeles, Sofia began to stand out in different roles in films, but not without first rowing from behind due to the difficulties of the industries and, particularly, of someone foreign. But the talent of the Colombian was stronger than anything and after several appearances in movies and series, she managed to definitively rise to fame with her role as Gloria Delgado in Modern Family, which even led her to have her own plaque in Hollywood, a logo that only two Colombian women have: she and Shakira.

Sofía never denies her past as a model, nor does she try to hide it. He usually posts old photos on his personal Instagram account where he remembers old sessions, including some anecdote about them or even laughing at some strange pose. The model, married to joe manganiello Since 2015, he has held the record for calendar sales in his native Colombia.

For this reason, it is never a bad time to review some of the most striking photos of a young Sofía Vergara, who although she surely dreamed of rising to fame, would hardly have imagined a present like hers.

