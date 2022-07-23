During the Louis Vuitton fashion show for the men’s Spring Summer 2022-2023 collection, model Naomi Campbell stole the show by showing off in an unfastened floral shirt without a bra. This is definitely the look of summer 2022, and it’s not just to beat the heat.

By now fashion is characterizing itself more and more towards a great search for freedom and rebellion. During the show, many other stars were present, including singer Justin Timberlake, rappers Kendrick Lamar and Tyga, actress and model Jessica Biel. Still, Campbell has managed to prove once again that she is the queen of the catwalk and show business. With the charisma and charm that distinguish her, the model passed with ease from moments of fun, enjoying the musical performances, to more serious ones.

In America it is called ‘confidence’, which means ‘to be sure of yourself’. And for many stars it has become the key rule of success. Maybe it won’t help to feel like models like Naomi, but for sure improving and making the look more aggressive can only do good. So here is an analysis of her outfit, to understand what to ‘steal’ and how to do it best to be very chic.

This is the look of summer 2022 to show off even without a bra

From a first analysis, the shirt worn by Naomi Campbell looks like the one with a classic Hawaiian print. Going to analyze it better, however, she understands the touch of Louis Vuitton: the design is in fact all embroidered, and in this way her garment is incredibly embellished. A bright clothing, which was designed specifically for the theme of the show: the playground. Bringing it open as you did can be a bit tricky, but you have to note the type of garment.

It is a Boxy model shirt with a structured collar. The peculiarity is that the latter is a bit sharp, and is accompanied by rather wide sleeves. It almost looks like a man’s shirt with short sleeves, strictly oversized. And this is precisely the trick to steal. The combination of a shirt and trousers with a Hawaiian-style floral print, with a very loose fit. You can then indulge yourself with accessories: perhaps, like Naomi, using crewneck necklaces, matching clutches and pointed shoes, even a little more aggressive than usual. The whole thing has a somewhat futuristic look, in the case of Naomi with purple shades and metallic inserts that make the whole look extremely chic.

