This is how we experienced Leclerc’s pole position for the French GP; Czech will start third

Follow live the qualifying for the French GP, where Checo Pérez looks for a good starting position

Pole for Charles Leclerc: 1,30,872. Verstappen will start second and Czech Perez third.

First pass through goal: Leclerc, Verstappen and Checo Pérez. The Mexican four tenths behind Charles… Then the two Mercedes more than 1.2 seconds behind the Monegasque. Ferrari and Red Bull, in a separate competition.

The final Q3 began. The fight for pole…

Checo Pérez makes the cut. Eliminated:

Ricciardo

Or with

Boots

vetel

Albon

Carlos Sainz Jr., who is not actually competing for pole because of the penalties he owes and will be left last, sets a time of 1.31.081. Nine tenths faster than Verstappen, P2. It clearly gives us a hint that these cars still have more, and we can speculate that this will be the pole time: 1.30.high or 1.31.low like Sainz…

First pass through the goal for Checo Pérez: 1.32.120, a good time for the Mexican who places him 2nd, .130 thousandths behind Verstappen, P1. Competitive Czech time.

Q2 started: 15 minutes and the fastest 10 will advance.

Q1 is over. Checo Pérez if problems advance, but is still somewhat far from Leclerc and Verstappen. Eliminated are:

gasly

Stroll

zhou

Schumacher

Latifi

Charles Lecerc holds the fastest time, followed by Max Verstapen. Sainz is third, but the Spaniard will be penalized at the end of the session. Checo Pérez fourth, six tenths behind Leclerc. At the moment Magnussen, Vettel, Latifi, Schumacher and Zhou would be left out.

After a first pass through the goal, Charles Leclerc set the best time and Checo Pérez was six tenths behind the Monegasque. It is not being a comfortable weekend for the driver from Guadalajara. This at one lap, in race pace the records are competitive.

Q1 startedof 18 minutes and from which the best 15 will advance.

More than 55 degrees of temperature on the track. It will be a difficult race for the tyres. In classification, perhaps there is not so much problem.

Keep going the weekend of French Grand Prix12th date of the season of the Formula 1.

Czech Perez will look for the best position to start in the labyrinthine circuit of Paul Ricardin Le Castellet. Last year the Mexican driver started fourth and finished third.

This weekend is not going well for Czech Perez. The closest he was to the lead during free practice, it was in the third that he was fifth, one second behind his teammate, Max Verstappen.

After Friday practice, the driver of Red Bull He expressed that the tires continue to be the problem for the car, since the life of these does not last long and this could be an inconfidence for Saturday qualifying.

“I’m not very comfortable at the moment with the car. I think there is a good job and understanding to do tonight, and we will try to pick up the best pieces for qualifying and the race.” Czech Perez on Friday.

For its part, Max Verstappen He has been more comfortable and is one of the favorites for pole position. But charles leclerc with the speedy ferrari you’ll also want to start from the pole position. Caros Sainz Jr. is not a contender, as it will penalize positions on the starting grid due to changes in the engine that break the limit established by the regulations.

Finally we will have to wait how fast they can be Mercedeswho could well be tough rivals for Czech Perez in the classification.

F1 qualifying is divided into three rounds:

Q1: 18 minutes / the five slowest cars are eliminated

Q2: 15 minutes/ slowest five cars eliminated

Q3: 12 minutes / 10 cars for pole

Pirelli He has opted for his mid-range for this weekend at Paul Raicard: C2, C3 and C4 (the softest compound these days). High temperatures are expected and, therefore, a lot of wear on the rubber.