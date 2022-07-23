They lay the first stone of the UAEH Medicine Laboratory – NEWSHIDALGO

TULANCINGO DE BRAVO, JUL 23/NEWS HIDALGO/.- In front of students, researchers and administrative staff, the rector Adolfo Pontigo Loyola, together with the governor of Hidalgo, Omar Fayad Meneses, and the Secretary of Public Education of Mexico, Delfina Gómez Álvarez, laid the first stone of the Medicine Laboratory in the University City of Tulancingo of the Autonomous University of the State of Hidalgo (UAEH).

At the event, the rector Adolfo Pontigo Loyola pointed out that investing in public education translates into development of the region and the state, since the students are the ones who will be at the forefront of the nation’s destiny. Given this, the rector stressed that the Autonomous University of the State of Hidalgo is a treasure of all Hidalgo residents without distinction.

He stressed that public universities are the best example of social justice, because in them young people can begin to fulfill their dreams. He mentioned that the UAEH is positioned among the best in the world, according to the most important international rankings in the world: the Times Higher Education (THE) organization places it in the 1201+ and QS in the Top 801-1000.

He took the opportunity to thank the Secretary of Public Education, Delfina Gómez, for her presence, who witnessed the laying of the first stone of the Medicine Laboratory in the University City of Tulancingo, a complex designed for the decentralization of the university and which also houses high school, undergraduate and postgraduate.

The Secretary of Federal Public Education, Delfina Gómez, stressed that young people are the engine, both of public education institutions, as well as officials and workers in this area, for continuous improvement in terms of infrastructure and academic plans that allow them to carry the truth social justice to the entire country, through the training of professionals who help in the transformation of Mexico.

In turn, he emphasized that the vision of the federal government is coordination with state and municipal governments and institutions for the investment of financial resources in educational projects that benefit Mexicans, impacting those who need it most, such as the one that will be built in the UAEH from this day.

“All these efforts are aimed at creating the profile of a human being who has a comprehensive education, but who also has values ​​and empathy, which is what can help us and what has allowed us to survive as human beings,” he pointed out during his participation. in the laying of the first stone of the Medicine Laboratory in Ciudad Universitaria Tulancingo.

For his part, the governor of Hidalgo, Omar Fayad Meneses, reported that the Medicine Laboratory project in the University City of Tulancingo consists of the construction of six computer rooms, teamwork laboratories, videoconference rooms, among other important spaces. education, a work that will benefit about 1,750 people in the Garza community.

“This installation will strengthen the offer of services of the highest house of state studies. In particular, it will strengthen the presence of the Autonomous University of Hidalgo in the Tulancingo region, which is part of the regional poles of educational development in the state of Hidalgo”, pointed out the state president, who added that in this way competitiveness and economic development.

In the same way, he took the opportunity to recognize the effort of the Autonomous University of Hidalgo to not only offer quality education, but also to invest in educational infrastructure, because this undoubtedly improves the provision of services for the benefit of the population. In addition, he indicated that these elements together allow this University to be positioned as one of the best in Latin America, so that the achievements of the UAEH should be a source of pride for the population in general, and not only for the university community.

Meanwhile, the general director of the National Institute of Educational Physical Infrastructure (INIFED), César Adrián Basilio Ortiz, announced that the Medicine Laboratory will be executed by the government of Hidalgo in a period of 270 calendar days through a Fund federal enhanced resources.

Lidia García Anaya, president of the University Board of Trustees, also attended the act of laying the first stone of the Medicine Laboratory of the University City of Tulancingo; Carmen Enedina Rodríguez Armenta, General Director of Higher and Intercultural Education; Hernando Peniche Montfort, General Coordinator of Educational Link; Abraham Mendoza Zenteno, delegate in Hidalgo for Welfare Programs; as well as Atilano Rodríguez Pérez, Secretary of Public Education of Hidalgo (SEPH).

Likewise, Jesús López Serrano, head of the Educational Liaison Office in the entity; Juan Benito Ramírez Romero, Undersecretary of Higher Secondary and Higher Education of the SEPH; Jorge Hernández Araus, president of the Government Board of the State Congress, among others.