These are all the husbands that Jennifer Lopez had

Jennifer Lopez is without a doubt one of the most successful and influential artists from the actuality. She owns a unique talent and style, her musical and acting successes have taken her to the top, selling around 50 million records around the world and participating in movies that have accumulated some 3.5 billion dollars.

Born in The Bronx, New York, but of Puerto Rican parents, Jennifer He was always clear about his artistic aspirations and it did not take him long to stand out in whatever field he tried. Thus, she participated in films with Jack Nicholson, did shows on five continents, won awards, and even launched her own line of clothing and perfumes.

As if that were not enough, she always stood out for her extraordinary beauty, which made many men fall in love with her. Thus, during his life he had numerous partners, whose relationships were quite exposed. Here we will review the men who were in a relationship with JLo.

Ojani Noah

The handsome Cuban Ojani Noa and JLo

A handsome young Cuban met Jennifer Lopez in a bar in 1996. She was 26 years old and Noa was 21. Just a few months later they said yes, after a romance as passionate as it was fleeting. Little more than a year later, they made their separation official. Despite rumors that the young Cuban had approached Lopez because of his fame, there were never any claims from the star, and Noa, current personal trainer, only has tender words for their relationship.

Chris Judd

Chris Judd and Jennifer Lopez

After an intense and controversial relationship with rapper Sean Combs, Jennifer would fall in love and marry the actor, dancer and choreographer. Chris Judd, who was part of the team of dancers who worked on the singer’s recitals. Less than a year later, and after rumors of infidelity with Ben Affleck, the couple would separate. She did start a relationship with the American actor, although she would later move on from Affleck as well.

Related news

Mark Anthony

The musicians were friends and partners for a long time

His most recognized partner until Ben Affleck was the musician and friend of Lopez, Mark Anthony. Compatriots (Americans from a Puerto Rican family) and colleagues, the couple far surpassed their troubled previous marriages. After 7 years, with twins included, the artists decided that their paths would be better apart.

Ben Affleck

the newlyweds

After separating from the musician, JLo had two important relationships: with the dancer Casper Smart and with the famous baseball player Alex Rodríguez. However, none of them lasted over time, so Lopez returned with the actor. Ben Affleck, with whom he had been in a relationship 17 years ago. The artists had a dream wedding and hope to be happy together for the rest of their lives.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.